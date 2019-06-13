Bistro Jeanty in Yountville is one of the best al fresco dining restaurants in the country, according to Open Table reviewers. "Amazing. This is my third time here and it is the first place I go when in Yountville," says one reviewer. (Courtesy photo)

Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa also made Open Table's list of the 100 best al fresco restaurants in the U.S. "Beautiful setting. Excellent service and well prepared food. We've been many times and have never been disappointed," says one Open Table reviewer. (Photo courtesy of girleatsgreens.com)

The Girl and the Fig's cozy, enclosed patio is just the spot for a romantic lunchtime rendezvous. Save room for a plate of artisan cheese and a glass of wine from owner Sondra Bernstein’s incredible collection of Rhones. (Courtesy photo)

The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma has been named among the 100 best al fresco restaurants in America by Open Table. Click through the gallery to see which other local restaurants made the list. (Courtesy photo)

Just in time for prime patio dining season (and for us to enjoy these unusually warm pre-summer nights), online reservation service Open Table has released its annual roundup of the 100 best al fresco dining restaurants in America. This year, one Sonoma County restaurant – The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma – and two Napa Valley spots made the list. Click through the gallery for more details and check out our list of the top Sonoma County restaurants for outdoor dining.

The Open Table list, which highlights restaurants that offer “stunning views, delicious menus and incredible outdoor dining experiences worth the trip,” is generated by diners using the reservation service. Honorees are determined after analyzing more than 12,000,000 reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the nation.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here