Just in time for prime patio dining season (and for us to enjoy these unusually warm pre-summer nights), online reservation service Open Table has released its annual roundup of the 100 best al fresco dining restaurants in America. This year, one Sonoma County restaurant – The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma – and two Napa Valley spots made the list. Click through the gallery for more details and check out our list of the top Sonoma County restaurants for outdoor dining.
The Open Table list, which highlights restaurants that offer “stunning views, delicious menus and incredible outdoor dining experiences worth the trip,” is generated by diners using the reservation service. Honorees are determined after analyzing more than 12,000,000 reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the nation.
