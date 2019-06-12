Bear Republic Brewing Company: Grand-Am American Pale Ale. Sip it at one of the loveliest patios in Sonoma County . bearrepublic.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Lagunitas DayTime IPA has been named best new low-calorie craft beer on the market by the Washington Post. Click through the gallery for a few more local brews we can't wait to bring to barbecues all summer long. (Photo by John Burgess)

In what is maybe the best example of service journalism we’ve seen in a while, the brilliant staff of The Washington Post’s Food and Weekend sections decided to answer one of the summer’s most important questions: Which low-calorie beer is the best?

Turns out, it’s none other than Petaluma’s own Lagunitas DayTime IPA, which took home top honors from a highly competitive field.

Lagunitas DayTime IPA, clocking in at 4 percent ABV and 98 calories, was praised for its drinkability, crispness and fresh taste. The Post called the beer the clear preference among its panel of taste-testers, who sampled five beers in all.

To qualify for the taste test, the brews had to follow a set of guidelines put in place by the Post team: No light lagers (they weren’t interested in tasting beers trying to compete with Miller Lite, they explained), wide availability and close to 100 calories.

Lagunitas DayTime IPA beat out Kona Kanaha Blonde Ale (4.2 percent ABV, 99 calories), Boulevard Easy Sport Ale (4.1 percent ABV, 99 calories), Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA (4 percent ABV, 95 calories) and Harpoon Rec. League (3.8 percent ABV, 120 calories).

Tough competition, to be sure. Makes us wonder how they’d fare compared to some of our favorite Sonoma County summertime sippers. Click through the gallery to see what beers we can’t wait to bring to barbecues all summer long.

