An Epic Weekend Getaway to Point Reyes

Slide 1 of 17 The Point Reyes National Seashore has all the makings for a great weekend escape. Click through the gallery for tips on things to do and where to stay, eat and drink.

Slide 2 of 17 Stay at Olema House: Cozy but still hip, Olema House (formerly The Lodge at Point Reyes) offers two dozen rooms, cottages and an apartment. Set on four acres at the foot of the Point Reyes National Seashore, it’s located less than a mile from the Bear Valley Visitor Center. Rooms starting at $225. 10021 Coastal Highway 1, Olema, 415-663-9000, olemahouse.com (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 3 of 17 Though all accommodations at Olema House have a similar design and feel, each room is a bit different from the next. Some have fireplaces; only select rooms have television sets, a plus when you're trying to unplug. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 4 of 17 Olema House is home to Due West restaurant. Open for lunch and dinner, Chef Justin Bruckert creates seasonal menus focused on local ingredients. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 5 of 17 Eat at Cowgirl Creamery: In between taste testing, students who take part in the Cheese 101 Class learn the basics of making cheese. Classes are offered Fridays at 11am and 2pm for just $5 a person. Reservations required. 80 4th Street, Point Reyes Station, 415-663-9335, cowgirlcreamery.com (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 7 of 17 In addition to sampling cheese (lots of cheese), Cowgirl Creamery is a great spot to pick up picnic provisions. (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 8 of 17 Eat at Bovine Bakery: Jumpstart your day with a sugar rush from this popular spot in the center of Point Reyes Station. From morning buns to chocolate croissants to sought-after coffee, Bovine Bakery is a community favorite. 11315 Shoreline Highway Point Reyes Station, 415-663-9420, bovinebakeryptreyes.com (Photo by Dana Rebmann)

Slide 9 of 17 Sip at Heidrun Meadery: Bees, not grapes, are responsible for the bubbles that grace glasses at Heidun Meadery. Sparkling mead, made from honey, is produced here by using the traditional French Méthode Champenoise. 11925 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station, 415-663-9122, heidrunmeadery.co, (Courtesy Photo)

Slide 10 of 17 Heidrun Meadery offers tours and tastings. Honey is also available for purchase. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 17 See Wildlife: The Point Reyes National Seashore is a haven for wildlife – more than 490 species of birds and 60 species of mammals call it home. Some 400 Tule elk reside here; the best chance for sightings is in the Tule Elk Reserve at the end of Pierce Point Road, but they can also pop up along the way to Drakes Beach. nps.gov/pore (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 17 The Chimney Rock is the go-to spot for viewing elephant seals. These marine mammals can turn up any day of the year but you are most likely to spot them December through March, when they gather along the beach to mate and give birth. During the government shutdown earlier this year, a colony of elephant seals took command of Drakes Beach - your best bet for viewing success is to check in with rangers at the Bear Valley Visitor Center. nps.gov/pore (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 17 Sightsee from a saddle: Five Brooks Ranch offers a number of guided trail rides for all ages and fitness levels. Friendly wranglers will teach you everything you need to know; well-trained horses know the way to the best views. 8001 CA-1, Olema, 415-663-1570, fivebrooks.com. (Photo by Dana Rebmann)

Slide 15 of 17 See The Cypress Tree Tunnel: Get a shot of the locale made famous on Instagram. Planted sometime around 1930, this Monterey cypress tunnel lead the way to the Art Deco KPH Maritime Radio Receiving Station. Guided tours of the station are held from noon to 5pm on most Saturdays. nps.gov/pore.

Slide 16 of 17 Visit again to see the Point Reyes Lighthouse: Built in 1870, the historic lighthouse is currently undergoing a restoration project. The park’s most-visited site, the lighthouse is set to reopen in late June, 2019. nps.gov/pore.