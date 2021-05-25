20 Favorite Things to Do by The Russian River

Slide 1 of 31 Getting Here: Access the Russian River area by flying into Santa Rosa's Charles M. Schultz airport, or drive up Highway 1 from San Francisco. If you're driving, make a few stops along the coast — Stinson Beach, Point Reyes National Seashore and Tomales Bay. Do some Birds' watching in Bodega, then ride up the scenic Bohemian Highway. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 2 of 31 Settle In: Make Guerneville the jumping off point for your Russian River expedition — the longtime bohemian refuge of Forestville is just a stone’s throw away, as is the “vacation wonderland” of Monte Rio. Guerneville's comforting early morning fog, the rolling river and its proximity to the Sonoma Coast make the place a dream destination for those wanting to kick back and get pleasantly lost. (Kent Porter)

Slide 3 of 31 Guerneville's colorful collection of residents, its eclectic variation of visitors and varied array of storefronts reflect the archaeology of the town's recent history: timber town, then hippie haven, then gay retreat and hip getaway. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 4 of 31 Camp in style at AutoCamp, Guerneville: Promising “no-fuss” hospitality, AutoCamp's mid-century modern glamping site features 24 custom Airstream trailers, ten fully equipped luxury tents and a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired pavilion. Guests can enjoy art installations, bocce courts and other outdoor games, along with speciality bikes, canoes and tennis. (Courtesy of AutoCamp)

Slide 5 of 31 The bedroom compartment in a custom-made Airstream trailer at AutoCamp in Guerneville. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 6 of 31 Stay in an eco-friendly oasis at Boon Hotel + Spa, Guerneville: Named after owner Crista Luedtke’s canine companion, Boon offers quintessential Guerneville lodgings — a tasteful blend of old and new. The hotel grounds once housed the local mercury miner community; the hotel has gone through a series of transformations since the 1970s. In 2008, Luedtke created an eco-friendly oasis of minimalist modern cottages that promises to “unclutter your mind and allow your body to rest.” (Chris Hardy)

Slide 7 of 31 Boon Hotel + Spa also offers onsite glamping. (Courtesy of Boon Hotel + Spa)

Slide 8 of 31 Get five star treatment with a family feel at Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Run by brother-and-sister team Catherine and Joe Bartolomei, the Farmhouse Inn offers all the warmth and hospitality of a family-owned B&B while providing the high-end services and amenities of a five star luxury hotel. Located just 8 miles east of Guerneville, the inn houses a Michelin-starred restaurant and offers a variety of accommodations, from high-ceiling barn rooms to bungalow-style heritage rooms. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 9 of 31 King deluxe room at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 10 of 31 Camp riverside at Johnson's Beach, Guerneville: Johnson’s Beach, a Sonoma County summer destination for nearly 100 years, offers a variety of rental accommodations: a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom main lodge overlooking the river, or rustic cabins dating to the 1920s. “Urban camping” at the beach is another popular option. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 11 of 31 Relax on the Russian River: If your idea of a river experience is strenuous rafting, you’ve come to the wrong place. The Russian River is best enjoyed by lying lazily back in a canoe, kayak or float tube. Bring a beach blanket and stop to savor the sun at one of the many hidden beaches along the river. For rental river requirements and recommendations, visit Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville or King’s Sport and Tackle in Guerneville. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 12 of 31 Beaches along the Russian River include, in west Sonoma County, Steelhead Beach Regional Park in Forestville, Forestville River Access (Mom's Beach) and Sunset Beach River Park. In Healdsburg, the Veterans Memorial Beach has lifeguards on duty and picnic areas. (Kent Porter)

Slide 13 of 31 Enjoy homemade pastries on the patio at Gold Coast Coffee, Duncans Mills: This cozy coffee shop is located in the historic hamlet Duncans Mills (once a stop on the Northwestern Pacific Railroad to Sausalito). Stop in for a cup of their finest house-roasted coffee and pair it with a homemade pastry baked in the cafe's wood-fired oven (which also bakes great tasting pizza!) and then enjoy breakfast on the deck. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 14 of 31 Breakfast at a hidden gem: Cape Fear Cafe in Duncans Mills is on of "the best hidden gem restaurants" in Sonoma County, according to dining editor Heather Irwin. If you're craving some California cuisine with southern flair for breakfast, we recommend pairing the Charleston Benedict — grilled shrimp and prosciutto, two poached eggs and lemon Hollandaise — with a classic Mimosa. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 15 of 31 Savannah Banana Waffle with toasted pecans, banana and homemade molasses butter, served with a Mimosa at Cape Fear Cafe in Duncans Mills. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 16 of 31 Have pies and ice cream at Guerneville Bank Club: The restored Guerneville Bank Club (circa 1921) offers an interesting mix of art shows, handcrafted pies, homemade ice cream and home accessories. The pies are baked at Chile Pies Baking Co. in a variety of flavors: strawberry rhubarb, apricot cherry, or the signature chile apple pie. The ice cream is the work of Nimble & Finn’s: flavors include lavender honeycomb and Meyer lemon olive oil with chocolate chunks. (Courtesy of Guerneville Bank Club)

Slide 17 of 31 Pick up picnic provisions at Big Bottom Market, Guerneville: An institution on Guerneville's Main Street, this market offers a mix of vintage and modern sensibilities. Think gourmet deli meets farmer’s market meets modern day general store — add in owner Crista Luedtke’s “lumberjack chic” signature style and you get the picture. This is your one-stop-shop for picnic provisions: from the vintage basket to locally sourced cheeses, breads, meats, wines and brews. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 18 of 31 Lifestyle guru Oprah Winfrey selected Guerneville’s Big Bottom Market biscuits for her annual holiday shopping guide "Favorite Things." (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 20 of 31 Sip on a cold one at Stumptown: The real gem at this Guerneville brewery, aside from the great beers, is the expansive outdoor deck, overlooking the Russian River. Spend a sunny Saturday sipping on a beer sampler or the "Donkey Punch," a refreshing hoppy lager with a kick and a thick body. A great pit stop on the way to the river or the coast. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 21 of 31 Enjoy bistro fare, California style, at Boon Eat + Drink, Guerneville: A year after opening Boon Hotel + Spa, Crista Luedtke launched this Guerneville bistro which pairs modern California cuisine with Boon’s pared-down decor and minimalist philosophy. The proof of her success can be seen in the lines that form on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 22 of 31 Boon's burger have been ranked one of the best burgers in Sonoma County. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 23 of 31 Order cannolis at Canneti Roadhouse Italiana, Forestville: Canneti chef Francesco Torre grew up sampling his grandma Fina’s cooking in the Tuscan coastal town of Massa. Like Grandma Fina, Torres puts a lot of love into every plate he prepares; the locally sourced menu showcases food akin to the rustic variety that he enjoyed in his childhood. (Courtesy of Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)

Slide 24 of 31 Named after Via de Canetti, a winding rural road in Torres’ childhood Tuscany, Canneti's decor is roadhouse simple, almost industrial: rough brick walls, farmhouse wood tables and chairs. The ambiance is warm and welcoming, and there's patio in the back for a relaxed meal beneath the trees. (Courtesy of Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)

Slide 25 of 31 Browse Guerneville Main Street stores (and side streets): Rustic, renovated and retro storefronts line Guerneville’s Main Street and make it an eclectic shopper’s paradise. Start with a visit to Sonoma Nesting Company to pick up some local treasures for your home, then head on to dime store institution 5 & 10 for cheaper “collectibles" and Second’s First for some vintage clothing. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 26 of 31 Go foraging through the Forestville Farmers Market: Starting June 1, every Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Forestville Farmer’s Market livens up the sleepy downtown with local produce, artisanal products, baked goods, arts, crafts, drinks, live music and dancing. A nice place to relax and recharge after a day on the river, sipping on a local brew under the oak trees. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 27 of 31 See natural pieces of art at Goat Rock State Beach: Just south of the point where the Russian River meets the Pacific, this Sonoma Coast gem offers the kind of scenic beauty that only the powerful forces of nature can create: wild waves crashing against promontories have carved the rocky coastal landscape into abstract shapes and forms. Among these rugged structures are natural arches formed by the force of water eroding weaker strata of the rock formations. (John Burgess)

Slide 28 of 31 Watch the sunset at River's End, Jenner: Finally, as a romantic finale to your Russian River retreat, dine in style where the river meets the sea and watch the sun set on the Western horizon. The website URL for River’s End restaurant and inn is, very suitably, ilovesunsets.com. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 29 of 31 (Temporarily closed) Stroll among gentle giants: Avoid Muir Woods' instagramming tourists by experiencing the majesty of the redwoods in Armstrong Woods’ relatively remote location near Guerneville. Magnificent, 1,200-year-old Sequoia sempervirens, commonly known as coastal redwoods, tower in a way that makes humans feel very small and very serene. (Kent Porter)

Slide 30 of 31 (Returns in 2022) Watch a Civil War redux at Duncan Mills: Each year in July, hundreds of people gather in the Sonoma summer sun to march in itchy wool uniforms. Touted as the largest event of its kind in Northern California, this Duncan Mills extravaganza allows you to watch an authentic Civil War battle reenactment (on a carefully mown battlefield) while enjoying other great vacation attractions in the area. You’re welcome to put down your musket at any time to pick up some provisions at the onsite hot dog shack. (John Burgess)

Slide 31 of 31 (Returns in October 2021) Don your Stetson at the River Rodeo: If you’d prefer watching cowboys wrestling calfs and riding bulls than soldiers marching in the mud, check out the top notch professional Russian River Rodeo held in Duncan Mills October 9 and 10, 2021. (John Burgess)