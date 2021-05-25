Six issues | One Great Price

Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

20 Favorite Things to Do by The Russian River

Discover where to stay, play and dine in relaxed Russian River style.

The pace of the Russian River sets the leisurely tempo of west Sonoma County life. In this laid-back enclave of eccentric cabins, nestled among redwoods and fir-covered hills, you are bound to find your own rhythm. Float down the river with us (and click through the gallery) to discover where to stay, play and dine in relaxed Russian River style.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

