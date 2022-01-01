Six issues | One Great Price

Things To Do in Sonoma, Trip Ideas, What's New in Sonoma County

The Best Places to Stop Along Highway 1 in Sonoma County

We've listed 22 perfect pit stops along the iconic coastal highway for meals, wine, walks or simply taking in the view.

The longest state route in California, Highway 1 lines the Sonoma Coast along the Pacific Ocean, passing through Bodega Bay, Jenner, Fort Ross and other spectacular and charming spots for a stroll, a meal, some wine or simply taking in the views. Click through the gallery above to read about our favorite stops on a classic Highway 1 road trip along the Sonoma Coast.

Please note: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Sonoma County health officials have asked residents to avoid leaving their homes except for work, school or necessary trips. Our articles on places to visit can serve as an inspiration for things to do once pandemic conditions improve.

John Beck, Heather Irwin, Meg McConahey, Linda Murphy and Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.

