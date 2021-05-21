Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Yummy Sushi, Authentic Noodles at These Local Restaurants

Slide 1 of 27 Hana Japanese, owned by Ken Tominaga: Uncompromising best-bet, high-end sushi and Japanese entrees. Fish is flown in from Japan or locally sourced. Owner Ken Tominaga trained as a sushi chef in his hometown Tokyo. 101 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, hanajapanese.com. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 27 Udon soup with wakame seaweed and prawn tempura at Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 27 Jidori Teriyaki chicken with Japanese style potato salad and fried brussel sprouts served with a side of miso soup and rice at Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat

Slide 4 of 27 Taste of Tea, owned by Nozomu (Nez) Tokugawa: A teahouse and casual Japanese eatery with homey flavors. Come for the food, stay for the sake, tea cocktails, milk tea and matcha. Book a luxe foot soak in their relaxation spa. 109 North St., Healdsburg, thetasteoftea.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 27 Seafood Ramen with a medley of scallops, shrimp and squid in a shiso ponzu broth from Taste of Tea in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 27 Sake 107, owned by Eiji Ando: A buttery piece of fiercely fresh tuna belly or fresh salmon handled by a trained sushi chef can be an absolute game-changer. Chef Eiji Ando, a Hana Japanese alum, has dedicated his life to the craft. It’s awe-inspiring to watch the flicking of his hands as he shapes the seasoned rice and fish into a single perfect bite, and perfect isn’t a word we use lightly when it comes to nigiri. 107 Petaluma Blvd N., Petaluma, 241-7580, sake107.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 27 Tuna tartar on shrimp crackers at Sake 107 in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 27 Tedorigawa sake at Sake 107 sushi and sake bar in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 27 Osake, owned by Gary Chu: One of Sonoma County’s original celeb chefs, Chu once had several restaurants in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg including his name-sake Gary Chu’s in downtown Santa Rosa. Chu still runs Osake, a Japanese grill and sushi spot. Don’t miss his signature Martini prawns. 2446 Patio Ct., Santa Rosa, osake-sushi.com. (Courtesy of Osake)

Slide 10 of 27 Sushi Shoubu, owned by Takeshi Uchida: Sustainable seafood burritos, poke rice bowls and organic miso soup from top sushi chef Takeshi Uchida. The mobile kitchen shows up at breweries and farmers markets. Instagram @shoubufoodtruck. (Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 27 Toyo Sushi, owned by David Toyo: Excellent-but-approachable sushi and Japanese classics. 3082 Marlow Rd, Santa Rosa, toyorestaurantsr.com. (Jeff Kan Lee / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 27 Lynn’s Thai, owned by Lynn Athavimol: We first fell in love with Lynn’s cooking in 2008 and it has stood the test of time. Don’t miss the Tom Kha, a coconut milk soup with galangal, kaffir lime, lemongrass and mushrooms, and save room for black sticky rice with condensed milk and fresh mango. 8492 Gravenstein Hwy, Suite M, Cotati, 707-793-9300. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 27 Black sticky rice with mango from Lynn's Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 27 Shrimp spring rolls from Lynn's Thai in Cotati. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 27 Sea Thai Bistro, Sea Thai Noodle, Tony’s Galley, owned by Tony Ounpamornhchai: California-inspired Thai noodles, curries and seafood. Tony (pictured right) is a consummate entrepreneur who continues to open new restaurants and partner with other restaurateurs. Watch for Tony’s Galley in July. 2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa, seathaibistrobar.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 27 Little Basket appetizer at Sea Thai Bistro in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 27 Pad Thai at Sea Thai Bistro in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 18 of 27 Simmer Claw Bar, owned by Nhat Lee: There is nothing dainty about a steaming pile of boiled crawfish, mussels, crab and clams served up family-style, without silverware. Fortunately, there are bibs, gloves and lots of wet napkins to keep things from veering too far off course. This first-of-its-kind seafood boil in Sonoma County echoes the recent trend of Southern-meets-Saigon seafood boils that’s made its way across the country for several years. 595 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, 707-806-2080. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 19 of 27 Tamarind prawns at Simmer Claw Bar in Rohnert Park. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 27 Han Bul Korean BBQ, owned by Han So: You’re the chef when you grill meats at the table, a first in Sonoma County. We love the hands-on experience of mixing and matching banchan, rice and pickles with bold sauces and crispy meat. 522 Seventh St. in Santa Rosa, 707-919-3094. (Courtesy of Han Bul Korean BBQ)

Slide 21 of 27 Owber Han So demonstrates BBQ cooking at Han Bul Korean BBQ in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 27 Tambayan, owned by Trisha Hunt: On a recent visit, we fell in love with their rib-sticking breakfasts (silog), noodle bowls, beef satay and off-beat specialties like pan-grilled milkfish, pork sisig (minced pork with rice, onions, and mayonnaise) and laing with dried taro leaves, coconut milk and pork. It’s best to go in with an open mind and hungry belly because some of the best dishes require a bit of trust if you’re not familiar with the eclectic cuisine of the Philippines. 600 Larkfield Center, Larkfield-Wikiup, 707-843-3824. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 23 of 27 Fresh roll at Tambayan Filipino restaurant in Larkfield. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 27 Glass noodles at Tambayan Filipino restaurant in Larkfield. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 25 of 27 Soban Korean, owned by Daniel and Sarah Kim: A hidden Petaluma gem that’s dedicated to the flavors of South Korea. Dishes like fried chicken with soy sauce and Korean pancakes are on the menu, as well as traditional fare like fish cakes, sea snails and spicy squid. 255 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, sobanpetaluma.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 26 of 27 Sonoma Grille, owned by Neema Sherpa: Neema Sherpa found his American dream at 22,000 feet, on the side of Mt. Everest. The Nepalese native spent years guiding Westerners up the dangerous face of the world’s tallest mountain and then cooking for them at Basecamp 2 (at around 23,000 feet above sea level). The Sherpa family owns several Sonoma restaurants, but this Cal-Italian spot is a frequent winner of local Best Of’s. 165 North Napa St., Sonoma, 165 W. Napa St., Sonoma, sonomagrilleandbar.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 27 of 27 Surf and turf at Sonoma Grille in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)