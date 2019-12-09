25 New and Coming-Soon Restaurants in Sonoma County

Best Restaurants for Comfort Food in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 38 Bagel Mill, Petaluma: Freshly milled flour and their own sourdough starter makes for some top notch bagels at this up and coming bakery. A focus on boiled and baked bagels makes it New Yorker approved. Read review. 212 Western Ave, Petaluma, thebagilmill.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 38 Trattoria Roma, Petaluma: Cozy Italian comfort food that’s approachable and tasty. Traditional dishes like chicken parm, Caesar salad and lasagna are favorites. 140 2nd St, Petaluma, trattoriaromapetaluma.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 38 Trattoria Roma in the Petaluma Theater District. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 38 Pollo Parmigiana, oven baked chicken breast layered with mozzarella with a side of marinara penne from Trattoria Roma in the Petaluma Theater District. (John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 38 Linguine Vongole with fresh Manila clams, garlic, white wine, E.V.O.O. and parsley from Trattoria Roma in the Petaluma Theater District. (John Burgess)

Slide 6 of 38 Ayawaska, Petaluma: Piscos are perfect at this riverside restaurant. You’ll find now-familiar ceviches, lomo saltado and a savory corn cake, along with delish cheesecake with lime and marmalade. Read review. 101 2nd St #190, Petaluma, ayawaskasf.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 38 Trio of ceviche at Ayawaska in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 8 of 38 Ayawaska sour and pisco sour at Ayawaska in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 9 of 38 Wine or Lose Board Game Cafe, Petaluma: You won’t be bored at this board game-themed cafe. Choose from more than 300 old school games — from Candyland to Carcassonne — to play while you eat tapas-style plates and grab a glass of wine. On the menu: BLT’s, mini meatloaf, salads, cheese and charcuterie and for dessert, s’mores parfait! 131 Kentucky St, Petaluma, wineorlose.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 38 Oyama Sushi, Petaluma: Solid sushi with other Japanese fare including ramen and bento boxes. 175 N McDowell Blvd, oyamasushipetaluma.com. (Ben Y. / Yelp)

Slide 11 of 38 The Twins Restaurant, Cotati: A breakfast-brunch-lunch spot that’s serves morning favorites all day. Scrambles, waffles, chilaquiles to start the day, burgers and tuna melts in the afternoon. We're fans of the eggs Benedict with Meyer Lemon Hollandaise. 572 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, Heather Irwin/PD

Slide 12 of 38 The Twins Restaurant, Cotati: A breakfast-brunch-lunch spot that’s serves morning favorites all day. Scrambles, waffles, chilaquiles to start the day, burgers and tuna melts in the afternoon. 572 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, Facebook. (Akinna A. / Yelp)

Slide 13 of 38 Wing Man, Cotati: Get sauced with the area’s best chicken wings. A lengthy list of sauces to dip your wings or fried cauliflower, plus daily specials, wine, beer and plenty of napkins for your sticky fingers. Read review. 101 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, wingmanfoodtruck.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 14 of 38 Truffle fries at Wing Man in Cotati. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 15 of 38 Taqueria La Hacienda, Sonoma: Approachable Mexican classics. Full bar. 17960 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma. (Sarah Stierch)

Slide 16 of 38 The Macho Burrito at La Hacienda in Sonoma. (Sarah Stierch)

Slide 17 of 38 Ovello Salumeria, Sonoma: Charcuterie is the name of the game at this Sonoma-based meat-aging company. A brief cafe menu includes charcuterie plates, salad, focaccia, panini and desserts. 248 W Napa St, Sonoma, ovellosonoma.com. (Sarah Stierch)

Slide 18 of 38 Wit and Wisdom, Sonoma: A Michael Mina restaurant that’s replacing the former Carneros Bistro at the Lodge at Sonoma. Modern American food slated for 2020. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 38 Baker and Cook, Sonoma: Former Harvest Cafe owners have opened a bakery cafe in nearby Boyes Hot Springs. House-made bagels, biscuits and gravy and pastries for breakfast; BLT ciabatta sandwiches, soups and salads for lunch. 18812 CA-12, Sonoma, bakerandcooksonoma.com. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 20 of 38 Estero Cafe, Santa Rosa: Popular West County cafe will be opening a second outpost in 2020 in Railroad Square. Read more. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 21 of 38 Breakfast salad of local lettuces, soft poached egg, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, poached potatoes, fresh red onion, avocado, Pugs Leap chevre, and apple cider vinaigrette dressing and a mimosa at Estero Cafe. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 22 of 38 Cinnamon French toast made from Village Bakery brioche topped with butter, fresh whipped cream, organic raspberries and real maple syrup with sparkling wine and a cappuccino at Estero Cafe. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 23 of 38 Cumin, Santa Rosa: Top-notch Indian and Himalayan food. Chili momos, butter chicken and tikka are faves. Read review. 170 Farmers Lane, Ste. 8, Santa Rosa, near the Flamingo Hotel. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 24 of 38 Han Bul Korean, Santa Rosa: Authentic Korean BBQ, with grilling tables for cooking your meat and veggies. A wonderfully fun group activity. Other Korean dishes include Bibimbap, tofu soup, and jap chae. Recently added lunch. Read review. 522 7th St, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 25 of 38 Lamb khadi at Cumin Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 26 of 38 Tia Maria, Santa Rosa: Mexican bakery backed by Healdsburg’s Costeaux. Concha “bouquets” and breakfast sandos, plus hot chocolate, coffee and pastries. Read review. 44 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, Facebook. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 27 of 38 Carmen’s, Santa Rosa: After the closure of her longtime burger spot in Santa Rosa, this revamped concept includes burgers and a few more menu items like tacos, fish and chips and a full bar. Read review. 619 4th St, Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 28 of 38 Ippin Sushi and Shabu Shabu, Santa Rosa: Popular Mendocino Ave. noodlery is expanding with a sushi and hot pot palace. If you’re not familiar with shabu shabu, it’s a fun DIY cooking experience with meat and veggies similar to fondue. Opening in 2020. Read more. (Stock photo)

Slide 29 of 38 Grossman’s, Santa Rosa: Jew(ish) food from Mark and Terri Stark of Stark Reality restaurant group. Modeled after New York delis, the restaurant will have freshly made bagels and other noshes. Coming spring 2020 at the Hotel La Rose. 308 Wilson St, Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 30 of 38 Food Mechanic, Sebastopol: The best BIG salad ever. Wooden bowls are filled with pristine local greens, smoked chicken, blue cheese, mushrooms, seasonal produce and all of the wonders of the world. Grab a homemade soup, kefir or collagen jiggler for an extra boost. Read review. 980 Gravenstein Highway South, Sebastopol, foodmechanic.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 31 of 38 Sebastopol Sunshine Cafe, Sebastopol: Classic diner food with breakfast, lunch and dinner options for the whole family. 124 S. Main St., Sebastopol, sebastopolsunshinecafe.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 32 of 38 Jam’s Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Banh mi, jok, and other southeast Asian specialities somehow magically appear from the world’s tiniest kitchen. Food truck maven Jamilah Nixon-Mathis serves up daily specials as well. Don’t miss the noodles. Read review. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, Facebook. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 33 of 38 Portico, Sebastopol: Italian small plates and merriment. Beer, Italian wines, charcuterie, pasta and other specialities will open in mid-December. Read more. (Stock photo)

Slide 34 of 38 Brot, Guerneville: Schnitzel, pretzels, beer and all the German food. Authentic takes (with a Wine Country twist) on spatzle, potato pancakes and a Black Forest pot de creme we can’t resist. Read review. 16218 Main St, Guerneville, brotguerneville.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 35 of 38 Valley Ford Creamery: West County’s favorite cheesemaker has opened a Forestville cafe with cheese-focused dishes, along with wine, beer, coffee and pastries. Read review. 14390 Valley Ford Rd, Valley Ford, valleyfordcheese.com/store-front.

Slide 36 of 38 Focaccia with figs and Valley Ford Farmer's Cheese at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 37 of 38 Valley Ford Grilled Cheese at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery. (Heather Irwin)