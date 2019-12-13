Biggest Sonoma County Restaurant Closures in 2019

Slide 1 of 18 Jimtown Store, Healdsburg: Memories of this gourmet grocer stretch back to my early 20s, when a young Midwestern me stood awed at the artisan foods, antiques and other goodies curated by Carrie Brown and her late husband John Werner. It was an Alexander Valley treasure for decades, and the closure came as a shock and surprise to many of us. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 2 of 18 Bear Republic, Healdsburg: Another surprise closure, this longtime Healdsburg burger and beer restaurant shuttered after building and lease issues. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 3 of 18 West Handmade Burgers, Sonoma: It was a short run for this Sonoma burger spot Garrett Sathre and his wife Nicole Benjamin opened in April. A long build-out, stymied by endless permitting, made for a rough start, and though popular, it couldn’t overcome the obstacles. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 4 of 18 Jade Room, Santa Rosa: What seemed like a “can’t miss” downtown Santa Rosa oyster bar and bubble lounge with Instagram-worthy decor shuttered in October, just as the Kincade fire began. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 18 Stout Brothers, Santa Rosa: After years of trying to keep this Irish pub afloat, Chandi Hospitality Group decided to pull the plug in November. The family-owned operation also closed their Third Street pasta eatery, Mercato. (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 La Vera, Santa Rosa: This pizza institution threw in the towel after more than 30 years. Owners Ric and Sue Kade said they were ready to retire. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 18 Pullman Kitchen, Santa Rosa: This little engine that could sputtered out after owner Darren McRonald lost his lease in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. The space will become a second Estero Cafe. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 8 of 18 Tex Wasabi’s, Santa Rosa: I admit being gobsmacked by the coolness of this former Guy Fieri-owned restaurant in Santa Rosa. Hey, in 2003 when I arrived here, it was a nifty place to hang out and I’m not ashamed to admit I met my husband there (OK, a little ashamed). Though I hadn’t been back in more than a decade, the closure ended a chapter of Sonoma County history — at least for me. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 18 Mercato, Santa Rosa: Opened at roughly the same time as Chandi Hospitality Group’s Bollywood restaurant, the homemade pasta concept in downtown Santa Rosa never really took off, despite a full bar. (Photo courtesy of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce)

Slide 10 of 18 East Wind Bakery, Santa Rosa: A truly unique bakery featuring Asian-inspired treats and lunch fare. Its owners decided to retire. (Courtesy photo)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Thai Time, Santa Rosa: It was mostly an office-lunch fave for downtown Santa Rosa workers, but I still miss the Rama The King spinach and broccoli with peanut sauce at this hole-in-the-wall Thai spot. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 12 of 18 Gator’s, Petaluma: A burger and Southern fare restaurant offshoot of a popular food truck. The food was okay, but competition in the Theater Square area is intense. (John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 18 Crocodile Cafe, Petaluma: A cute and cozy French bistro with delicious food that I’m sad didn’t make it. Another Theater Square closure. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 14 of 18 Lowell’s, Sebastopol: After it made my list of best restaurants of 2018, Lowell’s announced that they’d be packing it in this fall. I loved their eclectic menu of locally-sourced ingredients, and owner Lowell Sheldon has been a pioneer in the Sebastopol food scene.

Slide 15 of 18 Pamposh, Santa Rosa: A small, family-run Indian restaurant that was a neighborhood favorite. We loved their California-inspired dishes. (Conner Jay)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 Zazu, Sebastopol: One of the most shocking closures of 2019 was that of John Stewart and Duskie Estes’ destination-worthy restaurant in Sebastopol. It was a victim of the winter floods at the Barlow, and the couple decided not to reopen after the restaurant was destroyed. Village Bakery also decided not to return to the Barlow, but it recently re-opened at Montgomery Village.

Slide 17 of 18 Harvest Moon Cafe, Sonoma: A longtime Sonoma cafe owned by Nick and Jen Demarest sold in July. The couple recently opened a Sonoma bakery called Baker & Cook. (John Burgess)