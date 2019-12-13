BiteClub, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Biggest Sonoma County Restaurant Closures in 2019

In 2019, already-suffering eateries were devastated by floods, multiple power outages and the Kincade fire.

It’s been a miserable year for restaurants. Again.

In 2019, already-suffering eateries were devastated by floods, multiple power outages and the Kincade fire. Tourism is still soft, and for many it was simply too much. Among the most devastating losses were nationally-known gems like the Jimtown Store, Zazu and Lowell’s.

Zazu Kitchen and Farm Duskie Estes embraces Tomas Guzman, part of the maintenance crew of The Barlow, Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Sebastopol. (Kent Porter)

After a boom in downtown restaurants in Santa Rosa, 2019 saw a horrifying six closures (and counting) in 2019.

And the numbers will likely grow. Throughout the county, some restaurateurs say they’re teetering, hoping to get through the busy Christmas season but unsure if they’ll be able to keep the doors open past January. Rents continue to rise (shockingly), permitting and construction have stalled out many and owners say the workforce has shrunk so drastically they often can’t find help.

