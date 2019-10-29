What's New in Sonoma County

The Kincade Fire in 50 Photos

The Press Democrat's photographers capture the destruction, the courageous fight against the flames, the flight of evacuees and the plight of the community.

As the Kincade fire rages in Sonoma County, The Press Democrat photographers John Burgess, Christopher Chung, Alvin Jornada, Kent Porter and Beth Schlanker work overtime to document the destruction and the courageous efforts to contain the conflagration. In one moment, just behind the fire line, they capture the dreadful, yet insidiously haunting flames and the firefighters’ valiant efforts to protect us from them — in another, they turn their lenses to the flight of the evacuees. More intimate scenes show sheltered people and animals, and prepared community members. Finally, there are glimpses of hope — a neighborhood saved, a thankful smile, warm embraces and words of encouragement between family, friends and strangers. Click through the gallery to see some of the images.

