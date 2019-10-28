How to Help Kincade Fire Victims and Evacuees: Volunteer and Donate

The Kincade fire impacted the Foothill Oaks Estates in Windsor, creating spot fires in vegetation around homes on Buena Tierra Court, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, prompting firefighters to put the flames out before the flames spread to surrounding homes. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Woodbridge Fire Department firefighter Joe Zurilgen walks past a fully involved home along Highway 128, just north of Chalk Hill Road, in the Alexander Valley during the Kincade fire on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

The brick doorway to a home off Geysers Road remains standing after the building burned down in the Kincade Fire, in Geyserville, California, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

The sun rises as the ashes of a residence burns near Geysers and Red Winery roads during the Kincade fire in Geyserville on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Bernadette Yabadi and her son Victor evacuated their Santa Rosa home to the Red Cross shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds after officials expanded evacuation orders Sunday morning after heavy winds pushed the Kincade fire to the south. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Red Cross volunteer Barbara Wood gives a hug to a Kincade fire evacuee who seemed in distress at the Red Cross Shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Sunday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Jennifer Crandall packs up her the sign she used when she first became a dentist in anticipation of heavy winds pushing the Kincade fire towards Headsburg on Saturday. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Britt Bowden watches as her daughter, Macy, 1, carries a stuffed animal, as they evacuates from her home, during mandatory evacuations due to predicted danger from the Kincade Fire, in Windsor, Calif., on Saturday, October 25, 2019. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

Susan and Ed Moore evacuate their home because of the Kincade fire in Geyserville on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Traffic backs up on Highway 101 at Shiloh Road in Windsor as residents follow evacuation orders for the Kincade fire on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Headlights illuminate a vineyard in the Alexander Valley as the the Kincade fire burns in the Mayacamas Mountains, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2019

A home burns off Geysers Road due to the Kincade fire that started in the geysers and rolled on to the Alexander Valley floor, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Firefighters prepare to defend their ground as the Kincade fire marches down Black Mountain toward Hawkeye Ranch in the Geysers, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Sonoma County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

The Kincade fire’s impact continues to grow. Now listed at more than 66,000 acres, the fire remains mostly unchecked with containment at only 5 percent. Some 185,000 local residents have been forced to flee their homes due to mandatory evacuation orders, prompting the largest evacuation in Sonoma County history. While some of those evacuated are now allowed to return home, many remain displaced. If you would like to help those affected by the fire, here’s how you can volunteer and make donations.

VOLUNTEERING & DONATIONS

The Red Cross

The Red Cross operates a number of evacuation shelters and Kincade fire relief efforts throughout Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties.

Volunteer: Those interested in volunteering at local evacuation shelters operated by The Red Cross or other Kincade fire relief effort sites, should register at redcross.org/volunteer. After registration, they will be contacted by The Red Cross and assigned to a site.

Make a donation: The Red Cross is also seeking donations. To make a donation to Kincade fire relief efforts, send a cheque to American Red Cross, 5297 Aero Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. The check should be made out to American Red Cross and “Kincade fire” noted on the check.

To make a donation to The Red Cross’s Disaster Relief Fund — this fund is currently supporting the organization’s fire relief efforts in Sonoma County — donate online at redcross.org/donate or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County and The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL)

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County and the Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership (CVNL) jointly operate a number of Emergency Volunteer Centers and coordinate help with emergency evacuations. The organizations are currently operating Emergency Volunteer Centers in Napa and Marin counties. In Sonoma County, they operate para-transit services, helping move evacuees to safety.

Volunteer: Those interested in volunteering, should sign up through the Volunteer Portal at sonoma.cvnl.org/disaster-response. Needs are currently being assessed for the Kincade fire. Those interested in volunteering at one of the evacuation shelters in Petaluma, should email admin@petalumapeople.org, call 707-529-1201, or express your interest in person at the Kenilworth Teen Center at 150 Fairgrounds Drive.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB)

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is currently under mandatory evacuation. They expect to return to their regular food distribution schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29.

Donate food: REFB is currently accepting food donations at their main facility at 3990 Brickway Blvd in Santa Rosa. They also have donation sites in the community, listed below (please call in advance to make sure locations are open and safe as many areas are currently under mandatory evacuation).

Oliver’s Cotati 546 E Cotati Ave, Cotati, CA 94931 | (707) 795-9501

Healdsburg Golf Club at Tayman Park 927 S. Fitch Mountain Rd, Healdsburg CA 95448 | (707) 434-4275

Siduri Wine Bar and Tasting Lounge 241 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg CA 95448 | (707) 433-6000

Whole Foods Petaluma: 621 E Washington St, Petaluma, CA 94952 | (707) 762-9352

The Redwood Club: 719 Southpoint Blvd # A, Petaluma, CA 94954 | (707) 778-8788

Grocery Outlet Santa Rosa: 1116 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 | (707) 566-0530

Oliver’s Stony Point: 461 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 | (707) 284-3530

Whole Foods Coddingtown: 390 Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 | (707) 542-7411

Sonoma YMCA: 1111 College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 | (707) 545-9622

Oliver’s Montecito: 560 Montecito Center, Santa Rosa, CA 95409 | (707) 537-7123

Whole Foods Yulupa: 1181 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 | (707) 575-7915

Sonoma County Water Agency: 404 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 | (707) 526-5370

Gateway Church: 3350 Coffey Ln suite c, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 | (707) 576-0747

Whole Foods Sebastopol: 6910 McKinley St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 | (707) 829-9801

Oliver’s Windsor: 9230 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, CA 95492 | (707) 687-2050

Donate money: “In the coming days, we will be meeting the needs of more than 200,000 of our neighbors. Monetary donations allow us to buy and distribute the type of food most needed,” said a press release from the REFB. Make a donation here.

Volunteer: If you are interested in volunteering — helping out in the REFB kitchen and with food distribution — send an email to volunteers@refb.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Founded by SMI dining editor Heather Irwin, Sonoma Family Meal has served more than 200,000 meals to fire survivors since 2017 — and is still serving more than 50 families who remain displaced. The nonprofit is also an emergency disaster response kitchen and is now serving Kincade fire victims and evacuees.

Volunteer and donate: Sonoma Family Meal is currently seeking trained chefs and kitchen helpers as well as people who can move food and pickup supplies and produce. Sign up to volunteer at https://www.sonomafamilymeal.org/volunteer/. Make a donation here.

World Central Kitchen, Santa Rosa

The World Central Kitchen’s “Chef Relief Team” provides meals to those in need in disaster areas. Chef Tyler Florence is leading the Kincade fire team, which served 6000 meals at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa on Sunday.

On Twitter, Tyler Florence encourages people wanting to volunteer — especially those with kitchen experience — to send him a direct message. Those interested in volunteering can also register online at https://wck.org/volunteer.

COTS, Petaluma

COTS welcomes evacuees to visit their Mary Isaak Center (900 Hopper Street, Petaluma) for showers, laundry, meals and phone charging. All services are free.

The nonprofit is currently seeking the following donations for fire evacuees:

• Towels and wash cloths

• Shampoo, body wash

• Bedding/sleeping bags

• Laundry detergent

• Toilet paper

• N95 masks

Volunteer: Regular COTS volunteer are encouraged to help coordinate laundry and showers. Get in touch with the front desk: 707-765-6530 x120.

Petaluma Peoples Services Center, Petaluma

A collection of human services programs providing support through, for example, counseling, daily hot meals, rides to the doctor, case management, and financial assistance. Now serving Kincade fire victims.

Make a donation: Those interested in making a donation serving Kincade fire victims can do this online at http://petalumapeople.org/donate and the organization will make “targeted purchases with that money.”

You can also bring items from the list below to Kenilworth Teen Center, 150 Fairgrounds Drive, right next to the library.

New requests:

Breathe Right Strips

Dayquil

Nyquil

Mints

Gum

Chapstick

Individually Packaged Snacks

Nebulizers

Liquid Albuteral

Baby Aspirin

Aspirin

Tylenol



Ongoing needs:

Adult Diapers (Extra Large and Large)

Gatorade

Juice Boxes

Drip Coffee

Laundry Detergent

New Blankets

New Pillows

Litter Boxes

Doggie Bags

Hand Warmers

Duct Tape

Baby Oil

New T-shirts, New Underwear, New Socks, Women’s Tank Tops

New Towels

Ear Plugs

Bio Bags

Sharp Containers

Anything Medical

Eye Masks

Dog/Cat Leashes

Please do not bring any items that are not on this list.

Volunteer: Those wanting to volunteer can fill out an online application here: https://tinyurl.com/PPSC-volunteer.

Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, Sonoma

The City of Sonoma is on standby to open the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building (126 1st St W, Sonoma) as an overnight evacuation center providing shelter services. No donations are needed at this time, according to City Manager Cathy Capriola.

Volunteer: Those interested in volunteering, should visit the Vets Building and leave their names and contact information on a list. They will then be contacted once the center is opened.

DONATIONS

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is serving three meals a day at five evacuation centers in Napa, San Rafael and Petaluma. 100 percent of donations will go toward Kincade fire relief efforts as the Salvation Army feeds and cares for evacuees and first responders. Make a donation here.

Community Foundation of Sonoma County

The Community Foundation of Sonoma County’s ongoing Resilience Fund continues to accept donations to support the mid- and long-term recovery needs of individuals and families, with particular focus on helping individuals impacted by the fires, healing the long-term effects of trauma, and addressing housing solutions within the county. Make a donation here.

United Way of the Wine Country

United Way has opened the Kincade Fire Emergency Relief & Recovery Fund to help in the relief and recovery efforts post-fire. Make a donation here.

Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation has reactivated its NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund in response to the Kincade fire. The fund supports nonprofits that include Corazon Healdsburg and Nuestra Comunidad, which are providing essential sheltering and supportive services to Latino immigrants and farm workers impacted by the fire. Make a donation here.

UndocuFund

The UndocuFund for Fire Relief in Sonoma County, managed by Graton Day Labor Center, North Bay Organizing Project, and North Bay Jobs with Justice, is currently raising funds to assist the victims of the Kincade fire. This fund is providing direct funding to undocumented immigrants in Sonoma County and their families to help with fire-related expenses. Make a donation here.

Do you know of any additional ways to support fire victims? Let us know in the comments.

Information about fire relief funds provided by Northern California Grantmakers, ncg.org.