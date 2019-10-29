Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Free Museums and Activities for Families Affected by the Kincade Fire

A number of local museums and activity centers are offering free admission to those affected by the fire.

The presence of wildfires and resulting evacuations can take a toll on everyone in a household. Just as adults yearn for a sense of normalcy and routines, children need to get back to the important business of playing. Providing some welcome distraction, a number of local museums and activity centers are offering free admission to evacuees and those affected by the fire. Click through the gallery for more details. Remember to bring proof of address.

