Free Museums and Activities for Families Affected by the Kincade Fire

Slide 1 of 9 Family Fun at Fundemonium: Part toy and hobby store—packed with games, puzzles and craft items— and part community hub, this Rohnert Park business is opening its play area and race car rentals for free to evacuees. Families can play games and enjoy free wifi and phone charging, while kids explore numerous activities. Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park, 707-540-0701, fundemoniumtoys.com. (Photo by Will Bucquoy)

Slide 2 of 9 Evelyn Sevilla, 18-months, of Glen Ellen plays with a doll while Niko Arnold, 5, of Santa Rosa strolls around with a food cart in an imagination play area called the "Wonderground" at Fundemonium toy and hobby store in Rohnert Park. (Photo: Erik Castro)

Slide 3 of 9 Jonas Merrill, 11, of Rohnert Park uses a magnifying glass to inspect a model titled "The Nautilus," at Fundemonium toy and hobby store in Rohnert Park. (Photo: Erik Castro)

Slide 4 of 9 Space to Create at Children’s Creativity Museum: This museum is a hands-on multimedia, art and technology experience, with exhibits that include music-making, animation and robot coding. It offers free admission to "North Bay families who are affected by the Kincade fire and power outages" through Friday, November 1. Housed in San Francisco’s beautiful Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco. Geared toward kids aged 2-12. Children’s Creativity Museum, 221 4th St, San Francisco, 415-820-3320, creativity.org

Slide 5 of 9 Stun the Senses at SFMOMA: While not especially geared toward children, the SFMOMA can nevertheless offer a welcome distraction for adults and kids alike in the form of oversized, colorful and downright awe-inspiring art pieces. The museum's permanent collection on the second floor is free to the public through Friday, November 1. "We hope that these galleries can offer a place for reflection as we all find ways to cope with the impact of the fire and smoke," said the museum in a press release. (Museum is closed on Wednesdays) SFMOMA, 151 Third St., San Francisco, 415-357-4000, sfmoma.org

Slide 6 of 9 Lots for Tots at the Bay Area Discovery Museum: This museum has numerous interactive exhibits— a painting garden, science lab, art studios and multi-sensory play spaces for infants and toddlers—plus an outdoor play space, all at the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito. It offers free admission "to those affected by the fires, as well as members of the Children's Museum of Sonoma County." Bay Area Discovery Museum, Fort Baker, 557 McReynolds Rd., Sausalito, 415-339-3900, badm.org,

Slide 7 of 9 The Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito.

Slide 8 of 9 See and Learn at California Academy of Sciences: One of the world’s largest natural history museums, the Academy of Sciences offers free admission to mandatory fire evacuees until Friday, November 1. Visitors can enjoy the planetarium, natural history, rainforest and aquarium exhibits. California Academy of Sciences, Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Dr., San Francisco, 415-379-8000, calacademy.org

Slide 9 of 9 Environment for Playing at Habitot in Berkeley: From a Wiggle Wall and Wind Tunnel, to a train table and face painting—and much more—Habitot in Berkeley is an interactive spot where play is serious work. The museum is offering "free admission to families who have fled fire impacted areas." The museum’s exhibits encourage unstructured, interactive, creative play. It has shared a useful resource helping children and families respond to the psychological

impact of wildfires. Habitot, 2065 Kittredge St, Berkeley, 510-647-1111, habitot.org