Sonoma Magazine Wins 2019 Eppy Award for Best Digital Magazine

Sonoma Magazine was honored Friday with an Eppy Award for Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors.

The annual awards, presented by Editor & Publisher, recognize excellence in online journalism, digital storytelling and design. Other 2019 Eppy Award winners this year include The Boston Globe for Best Daily Newspaper Website, CNN for Best Online News Website and ESPN for Best Mobile App. This is Sonoma Magazine’s first Eppy.

Since its founding in 2013, Sonoma Magazine has provided an insider’s guide to Sonoma wine country as destination, haven and a way of life. Its digital presence has grown dramatically in the past three years to keep its ever-expanding audience on the pulse of local restaurants, wineries, arts, entertainment, culture and style.

Content created exclusively for sonomamag.com combines vivid photography and informative text to provide useful guides to the stars and hidden gems of the area. Longtime favorite dining blog BiteClub, penned by dining editor Heather Irwin, has also found a new home on Sonoma Magazine’s recently redesigned website.

“It’s an honor to be awarded an Eppy,” said Sonoma Magazine’s digital editor Sofia Englund. “With a staff of two — Heather and me — and with the help of a small but mighty team of freelance contributors and web developers — George Buce and Christian Hupfeld, sonomamag.com has become the little lifestyle website that could. And when you’re lucky enough to live and work in Sonoma County, there’s never a shortage of great stories to tell.

This is the 24th year that Editor & Publisher—whose roots extend to the founding of its predecessor, The Journalist, in 1884—has awarded its prestigious Eppy Awards. The magazine covers the North American newspaper industry. This year, 300 entries were submitted in over 30 different competing categories.