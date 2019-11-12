6 Sonoma County Restaurants You Need to Visit Right Now

Jok is especially lovely at Jam's Joy Bungalow. It’s a warm and hearty breakfast (or lunch) dish with prickles of spicy ginger, khao man gai sauce (a traditional Thai street food sauce of fermented soybean paste, tamari, and sugar) with a custardy six-minute egg, herbs, fried shallot, and green onions. You’ll never look at oatmeal the same way again. Look for the pink, yellow, and blue chairs under the trees. You’ll be glad you took the time to search it out. You can also find Jamilah inside her colorful food truck at many local events. (Courtesy photo)

Jam’s Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: From what may be the tiniest kitchen in Sonoma County come some of the most epic flavors of Southeast Asia. But first you’ll have to find it. Jamilah Nixon-Mathis, the “bastoni” (sticks) of the former Forchetta Bastoni in Sebastopol, has quietly been hawking her curried noodles, banh mi, breakfast jok (a savory rice porridge), and specials like rice cake waffles with bits of Spam and green onions in the mix. Just opened is her tiny brick and mortar on the Sebastopol Square. Little more than a walk-in closet filled with culinary pizazz, Jamilah turns out one of our favorite banh mi sandwiches. More than just a snack with attitude, it’s a masterpiece of crusty French bread, savory barbecued meat, pickled car- rots, cilantro, and a swipe of pâté. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, facebook.com/jamsjoybungalow .

At Sazon, entrées are traditional homestyle foods — Lomo Saltado (fried tenderloin steak with onion, tomato, soy sauce, and fries tossed together); Polla a la Brasa (rotisserie chicken); Aji de Gallina (pulled chicken stew with rice); and Picante de Mariscos (a seafood stew with peas, cream sauce, and rice). On the side, you’ll find all manner of fried plantains, yucca, and sweet potatoes, each with their own sauce. The menu has expanded exponentially over the years, so it can be hard to choose from the dozens of dishes. The connected deli next door has overflow seating, and serves sandwiches and lunch fare. (John Burgess)

Sazón, Santa Rosa: It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since this tiny Peruvian spot first opened. But the good news is that it’s only gotten better with age . Using native ingredients, including corn, root veggies, and beans, as their base, immigrant influences from China, Japan, Spain, Italy, and West Africa lend depth and complexity to contemporary Peruvian comfort cuisine. 1129 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-523-4346, sazonsr.com .

Willi’s Wine Bar, Santa Rosa: Six months after opening in its new location, Willi’s Wine Bar feels like it’s always been part of the neighborhood . According to owners Mark and Terri Stark, they’ve settled into their new spot at Santa Rosa’s Town & Country center just fine, thank you. It wasn’t exactly a cakewalk, but after two years of upheaval, emotion, and devastation following the loss of their original Larkfield location in the 2017 wildfires, there’s no lingering sense of turmoil hanging over the restaurant. 1415 Town and Country Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-526-3096, starkrestaurants.com . (Heather Irwin)

Food Mechanic, Sebatsopol: A good salad is hard to find, but we’ve found a place that does it just right . Owners Shane Dykhuis and Anne Zuelke have created a bright, sunny little cafe with a modern, minimalist design that frames Instagram-y, plant-forward dishes like the roasted broccoli and red quinoa bowl with preserved lemon vinaigrette, or the sweet corn and cherry tomatoes with avocado and feta. Try their heirloom tomato soup, or the hearty chocolate chip cookies made with oat flour. It’s not a lengthy menu, but everything is gluten-free, mostly organic, and sourced from local farms. 980 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6044, foodmechanic.com . (Courtesy photo)

Tasting an entirely new flavor is like discovering a color you’ve never seen. Consider that mindbender while I explain ssamjohng — a Korean chili sauce that’s become the new ultraviolet. Sitting at a 5-foot-long hibachi table inside the recently opened HanBul Korean BBQ with owner Han Soh, he points to a vaguely tan mixture with the kind of reverence reserved for church.

“That’s required,” he says as we sit among a forest of stainless steel bowls. Amid the mayhem of kimchi, pickled radishes, slivers of garlic, and sesame oil studded with sea salt, his thin metal chopsticks wave around the sauce made with miso, chile pepper paste, green onions, garlic, honey, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. “A lot of this is nice to have, but ssamjohng is required,” he says.

Slightly sweet, savory, salty, and mildly spicy, it’s almost impossible to describe other than to say, delicious.

Located on Seventh Street in Santa Rosa, adjacent to his other restaurant, Haku Sushi, Soh’s namesake Korean barbecue was in various stages of “opening soon” for 28 months. But Soh, who is a second-generation Korean, was determined to create the kind of restaurant that he would love in Sonoma County.

From its high-tech imported electric grill tables to its Asteroids video machine and from-scratch sauces, Soh says he wanted a gathering place for families and friends to hang out around the table and eat together, Korean-style. But most of the foods on the table, even for a professional eater, lie deep beyond the realm of recognition. Soh says that even for him, many of the banchan (little side dishes) that line our table are unknowns.

“In Korea you just shut up and eat what your mom made you,” he said, adding, “We don’t have a word for ‘family-style dining’ in Korean. It’s just called eating.”

Go for the family-style barbecue “set” that comes with three or four kinds of meat, the banchan omakase, soup, vegetable crepe, steamed egg, and rice. If you’re not really sure what to order for a group, go this route. You can do beef, pork, seafood, or various combinations of meats. If you’re going a la carte, dolsot bibimbap is a colorful pile of vegetables and fried egg placed atop rice that’s sizzling on a scalding-hot stone bowl. Think of it as the Korean version of fajitas.

HanBul Korean BBQ, 522 Seventh St., Santa Rosa, 707-919-3094.

