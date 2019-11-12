Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Local Breweries, Wineries, Restaurants and Stores Raise Funds for Kincade Fire Survivors, First Responders

Several local businesses have launched fundraising initiatives and are organizing events to support those affected by the Kincade fire.

In the wake of the Kincade fire, Sonoma County is banding together to show gratitude to first responders and support those affected by the fire. In the past few weeks, we have written about ways you can help Kincade fire victims by volunteering and making donations and how you can support local businesses — farmers, restaurants, wineries, and stores — that lost income during power shutoffs and mandatory evacuations. Now, several local businesses are organizing fundraising initiatives to show their support. Click through the gallery for some of these initiatives. Do you know of more fundraisers? Send us an email.

Subscribe Now!

Comments