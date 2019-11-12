Local Breweries, Wineries, Restaurants and Stores Raise Funds for Kincade Fire Survivors, First Responders

Slide 1 of 14 Lagunitas Brewing Company has launched "Beer for a Cause," a fundraising program that will run throughout the month of November. Proceeds from a rotating selection of beers in the brewery's Petaluma taproom will support two organizations that offered valuable support during the Kincade fire: The Petaluma Peoples Services Center and The Humane Society of Sonoma County. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 2 of 14 As part of the month-long fundraiser, Lagunitas will host an event at their Petaluma Taproom on Thursday, November 14. Beers for a Cause: First Responders will feature San Francisco band The Stone Foxes and will benefit first responders who helped keep the community safe during the Kincade fire. Event proceeds will be donated to First Responders Resilience, a nonprofit organization that supports emergency personnel. Find more details about Beer for a Cause and the live music event here: lagunitas.com/FireRelief.

Slide 3 of 14 Russian River Brewing Company has relaunched its Sonoma Pride campaign -- first launched in the wake of the Tubbs fire -- featuring an India Pale Lager to benefit fire survivors. As soon as PG&E turned the gas back on at their Windsor facility, the brewery staff got busy brewing the citrusy beer, which will be sold on draft and in commemorative bottles honoring first responders in early December. It will only be available at the brewery's two locations, in Santa Rosa and Windsor. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 4 of 14 Iron Horse Vineyards in Sebastopol released their limited-production Gratitude sparkling wine on the second anniversary of the Tubbs fire. Proceeds from this sparkling rosé wine benefit the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which deployed its emergency response program, Station 3990, during the fire and continues to feed fire survivors and thousands of Sonoma County residents daily. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 14 Pies for Poverty, an initiative supporting the Redwood Empire Food Bank, provides an opportunity to give back to the community while bringing home something sweet to your family for Thanksgiving. Kati Hilario has been baking and selling pumpkin pies and donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the local food bank since 2011. In addition to buying pies for yourself, you can also purchase a pie to be delivered to a first responder. Find more information and order pies here: refb.org/pies-poverty-form. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 6 of 14 Macy's is offering customers to round up in-store purchases and donate the change, up to $0.99, to fire relief efforts now through Nov. 14. 100 percent of your donation will benefit Sonoma Family Meal's Kincade fire relief efforts. Participating stores in Sonoma County: Macy’s Santa Rosa Plaza, Macy’s Coddingtown. In Marin County: Macy’s Northgate, Macy’s Corte Madera Village. In San Francisco: Macy’s San Francisco Union Square. Macy's stores in Solano County and Sacramento County are also participating in the fundraising initiative.

Slide 7 of 14 Barndiva restaurant in Healdsburg is hosting its second annual Fête Rouge on Sunday, November 24. During the event, guests will be able to taste red wines from 22 local winemakers. "Artisan delicacies" will also be available for purchase for the upcoming holidays. 100 percent of proceeds will benefit Corazón Healdsburg and Cal Fire. Get your tickets now, Barndiva events tend to sell out fast. More information here: shop.barndiva.com/product/fete-rouge-2019. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 8 of 14 Maker Wine, a new line of small-batch canned wines, will provide 100 percent of proceeds from their California rosé to Sonoma Family Meal throughout November. The dry, fruit-forward and anything-but-basic wine is only available online. Order a six-pack and pretend that it’s summertime! (Photo courtesy of Eva Hoffman).

Slide 9 of 14 Red Car Wine in Sebastopol is donating 10 percent of their Holiday Gift Box proceeds to Corazón Healdsburg and Sonoma Family Meal, two local organizations that help support those impacted by the Kincade fire. We recommend purchasing the Sonoma Coast Trio featuring three classic Red Car wines, including their 2015 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 2015 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, and 2014 Sonoma Coast Syrah. In addition to supporting a good cause, this is a great introduction to Red Car wines.

Slide 10 of 14 CellarPass, the leading wine industry booking platform, has launched a donation activation program built on their "Pass the Buck" campaign to support Pets Lifeline animal relief efforts for pets lost during the Kincade fire. For the remainder of the year, CellarPass will donate $1 for each reservation booked on the CellarPass website to Pets Lifeline.

Slide 11 of 14 Community Alliance with Family Farmers and Sonoma Family Meal have teamed up to support local family farmers impacted by the Kincade fire. Donations to the Farm-to-Emergency Fund allow Sonoma Family Meal to purchase directly from local family farms to help feed those in need. More information here: bit.ly/CAFFdonate.

Slide 12 of 14 Peterson Winery in Dry Creek Valley started raising funds following the October 2017 fires with their Zinfandel 2016, "Resiliency Red," benefitting Northern Sonoma County C.O.P.E. (Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies). The mission of COPE is to encourage residents and neighborhoods to become better prepared to respond to, and recover from, emergency situations. The winery's fundraising effort continues -- to support it, you can buy a bottle online or at the winery's tasting room. (Erik Castro)

Slide 13 of 14 Field & Farm in Healdsburg are donating 20 percent of all profits from their elaborate cheese and charcuterie boards to Kincade fire recovery efforts throughout November. The boards, which can be ordered online, come in a variety of compositions and can also be custom made (vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available, too). Find more information at FieldandFarmBoards.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 14 Harvest Card, a membership card that allows members unique access to partner wineries, restaurants, hotels and more, is donating 25 percent of proceeds from new Harvest Cards to Sonoma Family Meal, when using promo code SONOMASTRONG. Get your Harvest Card ($99.00), help provide Sonoma County families a farm-to-table, home-cooked meal, and enjoy Sonoma County wineries and restaurants this fall. More information here: getharvested.com. (Courtesy photo)