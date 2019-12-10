Taste Holiday Foods from Around the World at Sonoma County Restaurants and Bakeries

Slide 1 of 15 Portugal — Pasteis de Nata: These Portuguese mini tarts with cinnamon-flavored custard nestled in a flaky puff pastry crust are popular at Christmas. Find them at 9 Islands Bakery in Rohnert Park. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 15 England — Holiday High Tea: On Dec. 22, Tudor Rose Tea Room (733 Fourth St., Santa Rosa) will host a Victorian-inspired tea service with all the accouterments. $55 per person with entertainment included. Reservations required, 707-535-2045. Each Saturday and Sunday through the holiday season, Hotel Healdsburg also offers its annual Holiday Tea with housemade pastries, petit sandwiches, custom blend teas, classic cocktails and other holiday fare from Executive Chef Scott Romano. Dress your best, and enjoy live piano music, dazzling winter florals, and beautiful holiday decor. $49 per person, $25 for children. Reservations required, 707-431-2800. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 3 of 15 Mexico — Tamales: A favorite holiday tradition in Mexico, these steamed corn cakes are popular year-round but at the holidays they are even more special. Filled with everything from chicken, pork and cheese to beans, pineapple and even chocolate, they’re perfect for a party of any size. Our favorites are at Tamales Mana. For a twist on the usually savory snack, we love tamales with sweet mango salsa at Don Julio’s in Rohnert Park. (Stock photo)

Slide 4 of 15 Italy — Panettone: Filled with candied fruit, this Italian sweet bread was one of the many reasons to make a trip to the much-missed Traverso’s Deli — but Basque Boulangerie in Sonoma serves up homemade panettone along with brioche Christmas wreaths and challah at the holidays. (Stock photo)

Slide 5 of 15 Germany — Cakes, Cookies and More: Pfeffernusse cookies and “glüewhein” (a spiced mulled wine) are among the most cherished holiday traditions. European Food Store in Santa Rosa has holiday candies, cookies (including pfeffernusse) and boot-stuffers from Germany and Eastern Europe. Franchetti’s Gasthaus has plenty of authentic German treats all-year-round with schnitzel, wurst, vesper cheese and charcuterie plates and much more. (Stollen, stock photo)

Slide 6 of 15 Schnitzel and strudel are traditional German holiday dishes. You can find them on the holiday menu at Franchetti's Gasthaus in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 15 Eastern Europe — Poppy Seed Roulade: At the European Food Store in Santa Rosa, find Eastern European holiday favorites like poppy seed roulade, caviar, smoked fish and imported chocolates. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 15 Sweden — Julbord: Stockhome in Petaluma is your go-to Sonoma County spot for all things Swedish, but on Dec. 14 they'll feature an authentic julbord — an eat-til-you-drop buffet usually comprised of cured meats and fish, vegetables, holiday breads and sweets.

Slide 9 of 15 France — Bûche de Noël: Eating a log might not sound so delicious, but when it’s filled with buttercream and frosted with chocolate? That’s another story. The tradition stems from ancient pagan rites of burning logs to usher in spring, but we like the elaborate versions at IMA Cake Couture in Santa Rosa, Les Pascals in Kenwood and Pascaline Patisserie and Cafe in Forestville. Need a gluten-free version? Check out Sonoma County Cakes made at Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. (Stock photo)

Slide 10 of 15 Croquembouche, made with small puff pastries, at IMA Cake Couture in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 15 New Zealand — Pavlova: It’s summer down under during the holidays, just in time for fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries that make this light dessert such a holiday favorite. Made with a meringue base, whipped cream and berries, the best spot to find it is BurtoNZ Bakery in Windsor, the only New Zealand-style bakery in the region. (Stock photo)

Slide 12 of 15 Puerto Rico — Sweet Rice Pudding: Coconut, raisins, spices and cloves make this a special rice pudding (arroz con dulce) that’s traditional on the island. You can find it at El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine in Santa Rosa. (Stock photo)

Slide 13 of 15 Ethiopia — D'oro We't: This spicy chicken stew takes days to prepare, with a mix of African peppers and spices. Long-simmered with garlic and onion, hard-boiled eggs are added to soak up flavor, and it’s typically served with fermented injera bread. Though Ethiopian Christians celebrate on Jan. 7 according to the Orthodox calendar, you can find d’oro we’t any day of the year at Abyssinia in Santa Rosa. (Stock photo)

Slide 14 of 15 Japan — Kentucky Fried Chicken: Though Christmas isn’t widely celebrated in Japan, KFC is a holiday tradition. Since the 1970s, the “Party Barrel” has attracted lines of eager eaters after a marketing campaign made Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii (Christmas with Kentucky) a thing. To follow suit, take your pick among Sonoma County’s eight KFC locations. (Photo: shutterstock.com)

Slide 15 of 15 Chinese for Christmas? Many Jewish folks have a favorite holiday tradition of eating Chinese food — often from the only restaurants open on Christmas. It’s also a great way to avoid the kitchen after a day of exhausting present opening. Lately, more and more Chinese restaurants have been closing on Dec. 25, making this jolly night out harder to come by. China Legend in Santa Rosa is one spot that will be open on Christmas Day for sure. (Stock photo)