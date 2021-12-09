Unique Holiday Ornaments and Decor Available in Local Stores

Slide 1 of 21 Tree Form: Sebastopol sculptor René Dayan-Whitehead offers her luminous fused glass trees again this year at Corrick's in downtown Santa Rosa. Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 2 of 21 “La Uníon” Nativity Scene: We love the expressive shapes and colors of this 12-piece crèche by artist Angel Cruz Solís. $1195, Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 3 of 21 More pieces from the “La Union” nativity set. (Karen Kizer)

Slide 4 of 21 “Atzompa” Nativity: Hand-formed intricate details are visible down to the fingerprints on this clay nativity by Maria Gutierrez. $375 (16-piece set), Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 5 of 21 Oaxacan Art: This five-piece nativity is a one-of-a-kind vintage creation sourced from Oaxaca, Mexico. $795, Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 21 Mid-Century Marvel: This five-piece vintage nativity from South East Asia is expressed in angular shapes of bamboo. $395, Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 7 of 21 Gnome Pun Intended: Gnomes are having a moment in home decor, so don't miss out on all the pun. These ornaments are by Sonoma-based artist Carol Aspinall, who creates both hand painted and decoupaged images. She does this so she can work faster and offer her creations at a lower price point. $32, Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 8 of 21 Made Local Icicles: Pretty glass to add sparkle to your tree, made of blown glass by local artist Mark Arlotta. $11, Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 9 of 21 Spun Cotton: The sweet detail on these handmade ornaments is captured by molding cotton with glue and decorating it with pigment and glitter. Petaluma artisan Carrie Sue of Lichen Lane has researched and perfected this art, which dates back to the 19th century. $32 (and up), Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 10 of 21 More spun cotton by Lichen Lane. (Karen Kizer)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 21 Burnt Brilliance: A variety of intricate designs are burned into wood by Santa Rosa-based Crow Hop Design. Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 12 of 21 How Now Felt Cow: Because cows! Other designs (angels, swans and mermaids) are available, too. $10 (and up), Roost General Store, 9111 Windsor Rd, Windsor, 707-620-0654, roostgeneralstore.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 13 of 21 No Drama Llama Decor: This trending animal gets a sweet and simple shape in this handmade ornament. $20, 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomepetaluma.com (Stockhome)

Slide 14 of 21 Home Sweet Mushroom: A handmade mushroom house ornament, perfect for a magical sprite. $20, Stockhome, 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomepetaluma.com (Stockhome)

Slide 15 of 21 Crafted Classic: These ornaments are hand-blown in the country’s glassmaking capital—Seattle—by artisans at Glass Eye Studio. $25 (and up), Something Special Jewelers, 930 McClelland Dr, Windsor, 707-837-8300, facebook.com/SomethingSpecialJewelers/ (Karen Kizer)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 21 Another piece from Glass Eye Studio. (Karen Kizer)

Slide 17 of 21 Fly Santa: The tiny details on this German-made wooden ornament are just so cool. $35 (and up), Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 18 of 21 Smokey the Snowman: This traditional little decorative “smoker” burns incense cones. $35 (and up), Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 19 of 21 Whimsy Wonderland: Sonoma artist Cynthia Hipkiss is a top-selling talent at Corrick’s. Her Christmas line of ceramics offers lots to be merry about. $75 (bowl), Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 20 of 21 Sweet As Can Be: These two elves sit atop a playful candy cane bowl. $75 (bowl), Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 21 Merrier Christmas: Hipkiss’ ornaments offer more of her relaxed, happy style. $10 (and up), Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)