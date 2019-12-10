Local Chefs Share Their Favorite Stops On the Sonoma County Farm Trails

“I think that Holidays Along the Farm Trails is a wonderful way to explore some of the special places that are off the beaten trail and to remember that Sonoma County is not just all about wine,” says chef Sondra Bernstein of the girl & the fig in Sonoma. Bernstein is a big fan of the produce, eggs, dried herbs, jams and more at Flatbed Farm in Glen Ellen. “I hate to admit it, but I ate the lemon curd out of the jar with a spoon!” (Christopher Chung)

The Olio Nuovo Experience at McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma is another favorite stop for Duskie Estes, who counts olive picking among her favorite things to do. (Stock photo)

Tilted Shed’s new canned cider, Still Standing, is set to be released this Saturday, December 14, as part of the Artisan Alley Holiday Sip & Shop event in Windsor . The cidery will be donating $1 from each bottle or 4-pack sold during the event to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. (Courtesy photo)

Tilted Shed Ciderworks is also a favorite of chefs Marianna Gardenhire and Daniel Kedan. The couple likes to pour this year's Lost Orchard Pommeau over their house made vanilla ice cream. (Courtesy photo)

As a hard cider fan, Estes says the hard cider at Tilted Shed Ciderworks in Windsor "is the best use of Sonoma County’s apples!" Using only locally-grown organic heirloom and cider apples, everything is done by hand at the family-run cidery.

Estes is also a fan of Rainbow’s End Farm in Sebastopol — but for the goat milking demonstrations. “As the queen of pork , I probably should not be admitting this but my favorite animals on our farm are the goats,” says Estes. “They are the most engaging and the silliest. Hanging out with goats is an assured good time.” (Stock photo)

Chef Duskie Estes, of Black Piglet and Zazu, couldn’t pick just one favorite Farm Trails stop. "I’m not good at following rules, so I’m giving you my three favorites — in no order. It’s all about your mood." (John Burgess)

Rainbow's End in Sebastopol also gets a nod from Gardenhire for their locally grown and wild-crafted teas. “Nan Kohler creates some delicious herbal blends that are not only beautiful and delicious, but very healing as well,” she says. (Stock photo)

Gardenhire and her husband and business partner, chef Daniel Kedan, buy everything from Tierra Vegetables in Santa Rosa, from hard-to-find chilies to popcorn. (Courtesy photo)

The holidays are coming! Leave the crowded parking lots behind and enjoy the spirit of the season at some of Sonoma County’s best cideries, creameries, and farms during Holidays Along the Farm Trails (weekends through January 1).

Festive holiday activities along the farm trails range from wreath making workshops and cider tastings to goat milking demonstrations and tea making. With so many fun options to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin. We asked some of our favorite local chefs to share their top stops at this year’s Holidays Along the Farm Trails. Click through the gallery for details and check out chef Duskie Estes’s Farm Trails recipes.

Farm Trails Recipes

Chef Duskie Estes often heads into the kitchen with her Farm Trails purchases, cooking up delicious meals with her husband and business partner, chef John Stewart. Here are some of their favorite Farm Trails recipes.

Goat Milk Panna Cotta

For dessert, serve with a red wine syrup and a nibble of shortbread.

4 cups goat milk

1/3 cup sugar

1 vanilla bean, scraped

1 lemon, zested

1 pinch of dried lavender

1 tablespoon powdered, unflavored gelatin

In a small sauce pan on medium-high heat, warm 3 cups of the goat’s milk with the sugar vanilla bean, lemon zest, and lavender. In a bowl, whisk the goat milk into the gelatin to melt. Add the remaining cup of goat’s milk. Pour through a strainer into small glass jars and refrigerate until set, about four to six hours. Serve with red wine syrup or fruit and a cookie.

Holidays Along the Farm Trails Holidays Along the Farm Trails runs weekends through Jan. 1, 2020. You can find more information on farmtrails.org, but you need to RSVP in order to receive specific details. Once you sign up, you’ll get an interactive map to help you make the most of your day on the trails.

Ribollita with Olio Nuovo… Tuscan Bread and Bean Soup

This is the perfect soup to showcase Olio Nuovo, which becomes available around November. In Tuscany, the Italians won’t even consider finishing with olive oil by summer, they’d rather wait for the new oil. This soup is intended to be a use for the kitchen’s leftovers. We love it so much that when we moved to Sonoma, John’s first goal was to grow everything for this soup himself – even the olives!

2 cups heirloom beans

2 bay leaves

4 cloves peeled garlic, divided

2 stalks celery

2 carrots, peeled

1 onion, peeled

1 leek, white part only

Quality extra virgin olive oil, copious amounts

1/2 savoy cabbage, cut into chiffonade

1 bunch lacinato kale, stemmed and cut into chiffonade

6 cups water

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 loaf day old rustic bread, crust removed

Cover the beans with water and soak overnight. Cook the beans with the bay leaves and two of the garlic cloves until soft, about one hour. Strain, reserving one cup of the liquid to add to the soup. Process the remaining two cloves of garlic with the celery, carrot, onion, and leek until very fine, but not wet (still with tiny pieces of the vegetables, not a puree). Sauté the vegetables in about 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil on medium-low heat until fragrant and slightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the beans and their cooking water, cabbage, chard, and water. Let simmer approximately an hour. Season to taste with salt and pepper.Crumble the stale bread into chunks and place a handful of the bread in each bowl. Ladle soup over and let sit a few minutes for bread to soften and broth to be absorbed. Finish each bowl with extra virgin olive oil and freshly ground black pepper.