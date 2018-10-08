Restaurant openings continue throughout the county, with a who new batch of fall announcements including new Japanese, pizza, fish and chips and much more. Check out what we’ve tried and what we’re waiting for this fall.

NOW OPEN

Kosho Japanese: Legendary Sushi Ran chef Jake Rand opens a top-notch sushi bar and yakitori, along with homey okonomiyaki (Japanese pancakes), tempura and katsu. 6750 McKinley St., Sebastopol. Open daily 5 p.m.to 9p.m., 707-827-6373, koshosushi.com.

Crooks Coffee: After a year of renovations, this Edgar Allen Poe-themed coffee shop is a haven for aspiring writers and in-need-of-caffeine scribes from the nearby Press Democrat. Family-owned spot features clever coffee drinks (including a creme brulee latte and turmeric “mylk”), along with teas, grab-and-go pastries and lunchtime sandos and salads. A cozy addition that’s quickly becoming a popular hangout. 404c Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa., 707-791-3365.

Urban Pizza Co.: Simple, honest hand-tossed pizza from a family that’s been in the biz for decades, serving up solid classics and a killer piadine. 500 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa, 707-978-4668, urbanpizzasantarosa.com.

Boardwalk Kitchen: Stellar Windsor location with plenty of outdoor seating serving up fish and chips, fish tacos, chowder, chicken waffles and salads. 9238 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 128, Windsor, theboardwalkkitchen.com.

Paradise Sushi & Hibachi: Popular all-you-can-eat sushi chain has taken over the former Hikuni, serving up solid sushi and continued hibachi service. 4100 Montgomery Dr., Suite C, Santa Rosa, 707-539-9188.

Freaking Tacos: Cheap, tasty tacos served up quick. 400 W. Third St., Santa Rosa, 707-890-5003.

Raku Ramen: The owner of Sea Thai Bistro and Sea Noodle Bar has paired up with popular sushi burrito food truck chef Takeshi Uchida to create Raku Ramen and Rolls in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village. More than just a ramen shop, Shoubu Japanese’s Uchida has created a menu inspired by his sustainable vision for Japanese cuisine — and it’s something to write home about. Excellent poke, ramen, simple rolls.2424 Midway Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-623-9668.

Boxcar Fried Chicken & Biscuits: Former Fremont Diner reopens with a simpler, fried-chicken focused menu. Hours currently limited to Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 3p.m., 2698 Fremont Dr., Sonoma, 707-938-7370, boxcar-friedchicken.com.

Stockhome: Swedish comfort classics like meatballs, Swedish pancakes and plank steak along with Turkish street food (inspired by the popular Stockholm street food) including kebabs and falafel. Don’t miss small plates like pickled herring, grilled Halloumi and celery root gratin. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com

MOMENTS AWAY

Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven: Nationally-recognized Indian chef Niven Patel is helming a farm-to-table menu at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven that, even in previews, was inspired. Indian spices that line the pantry of the young chef’s pantry are meticulously sourced from a small village in the Indian state of Gujarat. Cocktail heavy-weights Scott Beattie and Andrea Mota are going all in on Indian-inspired libations. 537 4th St,, Santa Rosa, bollywoodbar.net. Opening Oct. 17.

Farmer’s Wife

Popular farm market sandwich vendor gets a spot in the Barlow. thefarmerswifesonoma.com

COMING SOON

Fern Bar: Much-anticipated collaboration between restaurateur Lowell Sheldon (Lowell’s, Handline) with Lowell’s chef Joseph Zobel, Sam Levy (Bar Manager of the Restaurant at Meadowood) and Gia Baiocchi (Nectary). Anticipated late fall, early winter at the Barlow.

Noble Folk Santa Rosa: Known for their ridiculously delicious house-made ice creams (strawberry miso, Thai tea, raspberry lychee sorbet) and pies (peach bourbon with streusel, vanilla sweet corn custard with strawberry compote), along with sleek aesthetics and community-minded activism, Healdsburg’s Ozvaldo Jimenez and Christian Sullberg will open an outpost in downtown Santa Rosa in the coming months at 539 Fourth Street.

Hyatt Regency’s Revamped Brasserie: After a major renovation to the hotel, the restaurant also gets a facelift and a new chef — Executive Chef Rene Jakushak formerly of Santa Rosa’s Hilton restaurant, which was lost in the wildfires.

Sweet T’s: Revamp of Fountaingrove barbecue spot is near completion and slated for an October opening.

IN THE WORKS

Willi’s Wine Bar: Look for an early 2019 opening of the Stark’s iconic wine bar. They will also be opening a Jewish deli in downtown Santa Rosa sometime in 2019.

Mint and Liberty: Former Breakaway Cafe in Sonoma will be reborn with a new look, feel and chef.

Jade Room: Ongoing renovations in downtown Santa Rosa in anticipation of an oyster bar and hangout spot.