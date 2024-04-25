New Burger and Milkshake Spot Opening in Former Seismic Brewing Space at The Barlow

Bite Club Question of the Week

You ask, I’ll find out. Send your queries on new restaurants, insider tips, or curious food-related goings-on to me at heather.irwin@pressdemocrat.com. I also love to hear where you think I should dine next.

This week, Dana asks: “I live in Sebastopol and drive past The Barlow pretty much every day. This week I’ve noticed some activity in the corner property that used to be Seismic Brewing. Do you have any idea what might be going into that space?”

Barlow owner Barney Aldridge said the space will become a burger, milkshake and ice cream spot called Cock Robin.

If you’re a Chicago native of a certain age, you may remember Cock Robin from childhood, as Aldridge did.

He said that, as a kid, he and his family, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins used to hang out at the beloved hamburger stand until it closed in the 1980s.

Aldridge bought the trademark and hoped to bring some of his Midwest childhood to Sebastopol. No opening date but stay tuned for more details.