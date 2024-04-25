Where to Find the Best Quesabirria in Santa Rosa

My buddy Ana is a serious quesabirria fan and swears that Mi Ranchito in Larkfield is the hands-down winner for her.

That’s a tall order, my friend, since I’ve had my share of these long-simmered beef tacos dunked into their chile-laden broth, stuffed with cheese and grilled to a bubbly brown.

I gotta say, I’m a die-hard fan of Galvan’s Eatery and Jalapeño Mexican Grill (both food trucks) for the drippy, messy, delicious versions that have stained many a shirt and may be the mystery stain on my car’s seat belt.

But I’m giving a giant thumbs-up to Mi Ranchito for the lacy bits of caramelized cheese, butter-soft meat, and grill-kissed quesabirria that arrive with a steaming cup of consommé, pickled red onion, tomatillo salsa and a naughty chile and tomato salsa that’s nuclear spicy.

I was immediately sold, not in small part due to their tidy presentation.

The flavors impressed, and I’ll be back for more, even though they insistently dripped down my shirt, just like their sloppy taco truck cousins.

90 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 707-978-2295, miranchitomexicancuisine.com.