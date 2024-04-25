Over 40 Food Trucks Unite for Sonoma County’s ‘Fork’n Good’ Festival

Over 40 food vendors will converge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, for the Fork’n Good Food Festival at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park.

Hosted by the SoCo Market folks (who know how to assemble some tasty food trucks), the list of eats is frighteningly extensive. There are lots of familiar food slingers, including Bite Club-approved Api Hot Chicken, Buns y Garnachas, Galvan’s Eatery (you know where I’ll be), Lila’s Streetside Eats, Nellie’s Oysters, Tacos Don Pepe, The Real Chamoy, The Wurst, and War Pigs BBQ. On my list to try are D’Grobak (Indonesian street food), Chavas wood-fired pizza, Patayas Locas aguas frescas and Porchetta Toscana (Italian porchetta).

According to organizers, many vendors will offer $5 samples so you can cram even more food into your face.

Tickets are required and can be purchased via the SoCoMarket website.