French Laundry Chef Opens RO Restaurant and Lounge in Yountville

What began as a pop-up caviar lounge in 2021 from French Laundry chef Thomas Keller is transforming into a full-fledged restaurant focused on Asian-inspired cuisine. The former Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge in Yountville, which showcased Keller’s own brand of caviars, has become RO Restaurant and Lounge.

While caviar will still have a strong showing at the intimate indoor/outdoor Yountville destination, Chef de Cuisine Jeffery Hayashi has imagined a debut menu that includes Hokkaido Uni Toast, Artichoke Custard infused with almond wood-smoked pork belly, Wolfe Ranch BBQ brined in shio koji (a Japanese marinade) and Shave Ice, a Hawaiian favorite topped with huckleberry and dried hibiscus syrup. The restaurant menu is inspired by Hayashi’s roots in Hawaii, with California touches.

“We’ve listened to our guests looking for a local spot that highlights some of the best Asian flavors,” said Keller in a press release. Hayashi served as the Head Chef Candidate for Team USA Bocuse d’Or in 2019 and 2023 and has worked for several Michelin-starred restaurants.

RO’s new cocktail menu will include a sipable version of Keller’s signature “Oysters and Pearls,” a luxurious dish of pearl tapioca with fresh oysters and caviar served at The French Laundry. For the drink, three grams of Royal Caviar are paired with butter-washed Beluga vodka and dry vermouth infused with roasted oyster shells.

Live music performances on Friday and Saturday evenings will include a rotation of Bay Area musicians.

Keller, whose French Laundry restaurant has three Michelin stars, founded Regiis Ova (“Royal Egg” in Latin) in 2017 with caviar expert Shaoching Bishop, the former CEO of Sterling Caviar and Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.

RO Restaurant and Lounge is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Reservations are available on Resy, and walk-ins are accepted. 6480 Washington St., Yountville. More details at regiisova.com.