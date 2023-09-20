The Best Things to Do in Yountville, CA

The town of Yountville may be small but this picturesque Napa Valley destination offers plenty of things to do. 


By Dana Rebmann

The town of Yountville may be small — it occupies less than two square miles — but this picturesque Napa Valley destination offers plenty of things to do. From art walks and wine tastings to French country fare and caviar, here are a few ideas we’re sure you’ll enjoy, whether you’re visiting from San Francisco, Sonoma or another part of the country or the world. Click through the above gallery for details.

Comments