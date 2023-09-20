Slide 1 of 21 Start the day with a stroll along Washington Street. It doesn’t matter whether you begin in the north, south or middle of town, you’ll soon realize you’re surrounded by art. The Yountville Art Walk features more than 30 works of art scattered throughout town. Plaques include a QR code that enables visitors to access a free self-guided tour from their smartphones. Download a map here. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is another art-lover's destination. Currently on display: Tiki Dreams: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon (Yountville Chamber)

Slide 2 of 21 Sip some wine. There are more than a dozen tasting rooms within walking distance of each other in Yountville. Cornerstone Cellars is located in what was once the town's train station — you can still see the ticket window. The winery offers three tasting experiences, including a Cabernet Sauvignon-focused flight. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on the patio. 6505 Washington St., 707-945-0388, cornerstonecellars.com (Cornerstone Cellars)

Slide 3 of 21 Sip more wine. Just a few steps from Cornerstone Cellars, the flamboyant and sparkly JCB Yountville offers a one-of-a-kind tasting experience. The tasting room, owned by French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, offers a number of flights (including a champagne flight); wine is also available by the glass and bottle. 6505 Washington St., 707-934-8237, jcbcollection.com (JCB Yountville)

Slide 4 of 21 Sip more wine (while visualizing your dream kitchen). Sip and swirl while admiring innovative and striking Hestan cookware at Hestan Vineyards Tasting Salon. Winemakers Jeff Gaffner and Thomas Rivers Brown are behind Hestan Vineyards' award-winning lineup; Brown oversees the Hestan and Meyer labels, while Gaffner produces the winery's Stephanie and Vincent Christopher wines. Hestan Vineyard’s 2014 Meyer Cabernet Sauvignon came in at No. 8 on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list. 6548 Washington St., 707-945-1002, hestanvineyards.com (Hestan Vineyards)

Slide 5 of 21 Hestan Vineyards and the Hestan culinary brand is owned by Helen and Stanley Cheng of Napa. The name is a combination of their first names. (Hestan Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 21 Go decadent. The Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge from celebrity chef Thomas Keller serves up caviar with a twist. Highlights include the French onion dip and deviled eggs (pictured) served with, you guessed it, caviar. 6480 Washington St., 707-681-2655, regiisova.com (David Escalante)

Slide 7 of 21 Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge recently began offering a set lunch menu on weekends. The Chirashi Rice Bowl (pictured) with Yellowfin Tuna, Ora King Salmon and Koshihikari Rice topped with Regiis Ova Salmon Roe, is served along with Kombu Marinated Cucumbers and Summer Tomatoes. (David Escalante)

Slide 8 of 21 Up next, seriously good eats. Yountville is home to an impressive amount of notable restaurants considering the size of the town. The most renowned is Thomas Kellers' The French Laundry. Scoring a reservation at the three-Michelin-starred restaurant requires planning: Reservations for the entire month open at 10 a.m. Pacific on the first day of the previous month. Reservations are only available on Tock and tables sell out fast. The price tag is $390 per person (excluding wine). 6640 Washington St., 707-944-2380, thomaskeller.com

Slide 9 of 21 Seriously good eats, continued. Ciccio, which recently reopened under new management (Christopher and Martina Kostow of The Restaurant at Meadowood, The Charter Oak, Loveski Deli and more) serves a California-Italian-inspired menu. Diners can look forward to dishes ranging from bucatini and woodfired pizzas to yellow corn polenta and hazelnut ricotta cake. 6770 Washington St., 707-945-1000, ciccionapavalley.com (Ciccio)

Slide 10 of 21 Ciccio in Yountville. (Ciccio)

Slide 11 of 21 The bar at Ciccio in Yountville. (Ciccio)

Slide 12 of 21 Seriously good eats, continued. Red and white striped awnings and flower boxes overflowing with geraniums set the scene for the dining experience awaiting you on the patio at Bistro Jeanty. Selecting which classic French dish to order could be the toughest decision you have to make all day; choices include Croque Madame, Coq Au Vin, cassoulet and onion soup covered in wonderfully gooey gratin. 6510 Washington St., 707-944-0103, bistrojeanty.com (Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 21 Steak-frites at Bistro Jeanty in Yountville. (Courtesy of Bistro Jeanty)

Slide 14 of 21 Cassoulet with baked beans, duck confit, sausage and apple smoked bacon at Bistro Jeanty in Yountville. (Courtesy of Bistro Jeanty)

Slide 15 of 21 Classic French dishes at Bistro Jeanty in Yountville. (Courtesy of Bistro Jeanty)

Slide 16 of 21 Seriously good eats, continued. Whatever food you're craving, chances are you can enjoy it on the sunny patio at R+D Kitchen. In addition to queso and guacamole with hand-cut tortilla chips, there’s a crispy chicken sandwich (pictured), chicken meatballs with mole amarillo, a variety of sushi, Thai noodle salad and more. 6795 Washington St., 707-945-0920, rd-kitchen.com (Eva Kolenko)

Slide 17 of 21 The deviled eggs starter at R+D Kitchen in Yountville. (Eva Kolenko)

Slide 18 of 21 Seriously good eats, continued. Fresh off a renovation and with new Executive Chef Juan Cabrera at the helm (formerly chef de cuisine at Chandon winery), The Restaurant at North Block is making hungry guests happy with dishes that taste as good as they look. Along with a selection of stone-baked flatbreads, and housemade pastas, the menu features seasonally-inspired soups and salads. 6757 Washington St., 707-944-8080, northblockhotel.com (Nicola Parisi)

Slide 19 of 21 If you decide to spend the night, North Block Hotel has 20 rooms centered around a communal courtyard — complete with comfy chairs, a fireplace and fountain. Tucked away in the back of the property, the pool and hot tub area is the perfect lazy day hiding spot. 6757 Washington St., 707-944-8080, northblockhotel.com

Slide 20 of 21 The 65-room Bardessono Hotel & Spa opened in 2009. Constructed with sustainability in mind, it’s one of less than two dozen LEED Platinum hotels in the United States, and is considered one of the greenest properties in the country. 6526 Yount St., 707-204-6000, bardessono.com (Bardessono Hotel & Spa)