A Former Icehouse in Sonoma Is Transformed Into an Industrial-Chic Home

Prospective homebuyers in Sonoma County have a unique opportunity to become the owners of a cool piece of history. A former icehouse just north of the Sonoma plaza, built in 1906, has been artfully converted into an industrial-chic home and is currently listed for $7,995,000.

The two-building home at 301 First St. features 6,743 feet of living space and has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It enjoys valley views through large windows and from the patio.

After its construction in the early 1900s, the property was the site of the Sonoma Valley Ice and Cold Storage company, which allowed for the railway transportation of Sonoma’s wine, agriculture and dairy products. Since the business’ shuttering in 1912, when refrigeration was invented, the structure has housed a range of operations, from a World War II armory to a brewery and, most recently, a bed and breakfast. The historic building’s current iteration is the result of a 2023 remodel.

Amenities include an ADU, a wellness room, a rooftop deck and a lap pool. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information, contact Ginger Martin, Ginger.Martin@Sothebys.Realty, Sotheby’s International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage, 1229 Adams St., St. Helena, sothebysrealty.com.