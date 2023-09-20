This Secret Sandwich Shop in Petaluma Is Worth Seeking Out

Finding The Local, a north Petaluma sandwich shop takes patience and a good GPS, but it’s worth seeking out. The crafty ultra-local fare hooked us immediately. In the shop at the Active Wellness Center (1201 Redwood Way), chef Raul Lopez creates stunning sandos, wraps, salads, smoothies and fresh pressed juices for an appreciative gym and pool crowd.

But you don’t have to be a member to get a nosh from the fine-dining chef. The grab-and-go deli has small bistro tables for dining in, or you can take your meal to go. Either way, at least try one of The Local’s griddled sandwiches, like the Cubano ($14) with toasted rosemary sourdough, honey ham, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, pickles, pickled cabbage slaw and chile lime aioli or the Kimchi Banh Mi (vegetarian, $13) with housemade kimchi, Persian cucumber, pickled carrots and onion, ginger and the same zingy aioli as the Cubano.

The Helen Putnam, named for the late Petaluma mayor, is one of The Local’s most popular sandwiches ($12), with roasted beet hummus, avocado, local mustard greens, artichoke, pickled ginger, onions and pickles on Della Fattoria sourdough.

Ingredients are primarily sourced locally, from purveyors like Della Fattoria, Longer Table Farm and the Peach Farm. We love that you can customize your order by choosing gluten-free bread or adding lemon rosemary chicken, turkey or ham to vegetarian and vegan sandwiches. A fun selection of local beers and unique wines are also available.

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. thelocalpetaluma.com