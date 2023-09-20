Healdsburg’s Beloved Bistro Ralph Returns as a Pop-Up Dinner Series

The restaurant closed in 2016. Now, chef Ralph Tingle is returning, with his chicken paillard and other favorite dishes.


By Heather Irwin

We’ve all missed many things since Healdsburg’s iconic Bistro Ralph shuttered in 2016: the chicken livers, the haystack of shoestring fries, the long martini lunches.

But most of all, it was the chicken paillard, a thin and crispy flap of chicken breast swimming in brown butter and lemon and topped by a healthy sprinkling of capers, that I missed most. However, the inimitable chef Ralph Tingle is returning for limited dinner engagements at The Parish Cafe on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The curtain call includes a three-course meal of bistro Caesar salad, chicken paillard, corona beans, sauteed spinach and bittersweet pot de crème, all prepared by Tingle and the Parish team. Gareth Owens, co-owner of the cafe and a sommelier, will partner with local wineries to serve wines at each dinner. The cost is $60 per person, excluding tips, tax and wine.

Reservations are highly recommended and available on Open Table or at bit.ly/48zriVF.

