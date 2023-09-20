Healdsburg’s Beloved Bistro Ralph Returns as a Pop-Up Dinner Series

We’ve all missed many things since Healdsburg’s iconic Bistro Ralph shuttered in 2016: the chicken livers, the haystack of shoestring fries, the long martini lunches.

But most of all, it was the chicken paillard, a thin and crispy flap of chicken breast swimming in brown butter and lemon and topped by a healthy sprinkling of capers, that I missed most. However, the inimitable chef Ralph Tingle is returning for limited dinner engagements at The Parish Cafe on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The curtain call includes a three-course meal of bistro Caesar salad, chicken paillard, corona beans, sauteed spinach and bittersweet pot de crème, all prepared by Tingle and the Parish team. Gareth Owens, co-owner of the cafe and a sommelier, will partner with local wineries to serve wines at each dinner. The cost is $60 per person, excluding tips, tax and wine.

Reservations are highly recommended and available on Open Table or at bit.ly/48zriVF.