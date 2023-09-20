Much-Anticipated Marla Bakery Coming Soon to Santa Rosa

A quick update on Marla Bakery’s progress in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square: After a revamp, the former Miracle Plum space has been taken over by partners Amy Brown and Joe Wolf.

Brown said the space is nearing completion. Once it’s open, they’ll sell their fresh-baked breads, pastries and a limited to-go menu Thursday through Sunday. Beer and wine will also be available at the location, 600 Wilson St.

The couple will keep their production baking facility in Windsor and offer specials, too. More details to come when the space opens in (fingers crossed) early October.