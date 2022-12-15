Miracle Plum Closing in Santa Rosa

Miracle Plum sells an eclectic mix of wine, rare food products and utensils as well as pre-made salads and sandwiches in a building built in 1913 near Railroad Square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From right, Miracle Plum co-owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim ring up customer Cindy Phillips in the eclectic wine, food and market in their 1913 building near Railroad Square. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Smashed Chickpea and Chermoula Sandwich on house made focaccia with roasted carrots, pickled onions, feta and arugula from the Miracle Plum Kitchen in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine.

But after four years of business struggles, the duo is calling it quits and will officially close the shop Jan. 1. Miracle Plum is just one of more than a dozen restaurant and retail food spaces that have closed in 2022.

“The last four and a half years have been the full range of experiences. We have had the highest highs and the lowest lows. When we initially delayed our opening because of the 2017 fires, we knew we were signing up for uncertainty, but we had no idea just how uncertain things would get,” said a press release announcing the closure.

Rising food costs, a lack of staff, inflation and a changing food landscape piled on top of winter’s minimal tourist traffic and unpredictable weather have accelerated the list of recent closures, including Cafe Zazzle in Petaluma, Zimi on Mission in Santa Rosa, Fork Roadhouse in Sebastopol, Campo Fina in Healdsburg and Trading Post in Cloverdale.

“When we conceived of Miracle Plum, we intended to create a love letter to all of the moments in food that have informed who we are. It’s about the rose tea our aunt always has at the ready when we visit. The smorgasbord breakfast we had at 15 while visiting family in Norway. The sweet pastry chef who inspired us in the restaurant kitchen at 16,” said the longtime friends and business co-owners.

Miracle Plum was a launch pad for local food entrepreneurs and hosted pop-ups and classes for small groups. Miller and Gunheim spent years curating the perfect regional olive oils, hard-to-find spices, and women-owned natural wine brands. In November, they welcomed Marla Bakery to share the space Fridays through Sundays.

Their passion for celebrating the makers, farmers and flavors of Sonoma County was infectious to all who entered the store. Fortunately, the brand will continue at the Miracle Plum online shop (miracleplum.com), with house products (granola, spices and teas), housewares and natural and low-intervention wines via a Wine Club.

The 208 Davis St. shop will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday and Christmas Day, open until 3 p.m. Christmas Eve) until Jan. 1. Miller and Gunheim will also host a New Year’s Eve party at the shop from 11 a.m. until midnight.

“Our hearts are only heavy because they are so very full,” said the closure announcement.