Peppermint Brownie Ice Cream Taco from Sebastopol Is a Holiday Showstopper

Lemon squares in the bakery case at Criminal Baking Co. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Pie from Criminal Baking Co. (Criminal Baking Co.)

Peppermint Brownie Ice Cream Taco at Two Dog Night Creamery in Windsor and Sebastopol. (Two Dog Night Creamery)

To heck with the cookies — bring us a peppermint brownie ice cream taco ($8) from Two Dog Night Creamery.

This holiday showstopper starts with a waffle-cone taco shell filled with pink peppermint ice cream, then topped with brownie bits, a chocolate coating and peppermint candy sprinkled on top.

Available at the Barlow shop in Sebastopol and 9240 Old Redwood Highway, No. 100, Windsor. twodognightcreamery.com

More dining news…

Pie pop-up: After a decade in the business of pastries, cakes, pies and savory sandwiches, Criminal Baking Co. owner Dawn Zaft has announced she’ll expand her Santa Rosa pastry and catering business to include a new pie pop-up shop at the Miracle Plum commissary kitchen at 600 Wilson St. (Miracle Plum will be closing its 208 Davis St. shop Jan. 1.)

The Criminal Baking space at 808 Donahue St. will remain a commercial location for breakfast and lunch. The pie pop-up will begin Jan. 12 at the Wilson Street Kitchen.

Stay tuned for more details at facebook.com/CriminalBakingCompany.