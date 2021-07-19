22 Favorite Hotel Pools in Napa Valley

Slide 1 of 26 Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa: The adult-only Hilltop Pool is arguably one of the most photogenic hotel pools in wine country. It is open 24/7 and heated year-round. The infinity-edged hot tub is also a guest favorite. The pool is currently available to resort guests only, however, it may offer day passes starting in the fall through Resortpass. 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 866-860-2328, carnerosresort.com (Courtesy of Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 2 of 26 In addition to the adult-only Hilltop Pool, Carneros Resort and Spa also has a family-friendly option: Otto's Pool. Just like the Hilltop Pool, it’s currently available to hotel guests only. (Courtesy of Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 3 of 26 Poolside at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa. (Courtesy of Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 4 of 26 Archer Hotel Napa, Napa: The rooftop sundeck features a pool just six inches deep, so diving in here is all about grabbing one of the lounge chairs that are in the pool and then soaking up one-of-a-kind Napa views. The pool is for overnight guests only. 1230 First Street, Napa, 707-690-9800, archerhotel.com/napa (Courtesy of Archer Hotel Napa)

Slide 5 of 26 The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa: Hillside vineyard views make a dip in the adults only pool or hot tub even more relaxing. Day spa guests at Spa Terra are welcome to use the pool. If you are not staying at the hotel, you can purchase a day pass to the pool through Resortpass. 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 866-370-6272, meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort (Courtesy of The Meritage Resort and Spa)

Slide 6 of 26 Vista Collina, Napa: Located across the street from its sister property, The Meritage Resort and Spa, the pool here is family-friendly. Day passes are available from Resortpass and spa guests at Spa Terra are also welcome to use the pool. 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 888-965-7090, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina (Courtesy of Vista Collina)

Slide 7 of 26 Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley, Napa: Located just five minutes from downtown Napa, this hotel has an outdoor and indoor pool. Both are saline and heated year-round. The pools are available to hotel guests only. 1075 California Boulevard, Napa, 707-253-9540, hilton.com/en/hotels (Courtesy of Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley)

Slide 8 of 26 Embassy Suites Napa Valley currently offers a Work From Hotel option. Guests can book a room for the day (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and get access to the pools. Rates start at $99. (Courtesy of Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley)

Slide 9 of 26 Maison Fleurie, Yountville: Afternoons by the pool are even better when paired with the wine and cheese picnic this Four Sisters Inn provides. The pool is limited to guests of Maison Fleurie and nearby sister property, Lavender. 6529 Yount Street, Yountville, 707-944-2056, maisonfleurienapa.com (Courtesy of Maison Fleurie)

Slide 10 of 26 Bardessono Hotel & Spa, Yountville: Heated year-round, the rooftop pool and hot tub is open to day spa guests Monday through Thursday. 6526 Yount Street, Yountville, 707-204-6000, bardessono.com (Courtesy of Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 11 of 26 Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa, Yountville: Surrounded by Italian Cypress trees and a picturesque oak tree, the pool is heated year-round. It is only open to guests of the hotel. 6462 Washington Street, Yountville, 707-967-7900, hotelyountville.com (Courtesy of Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa)

Slide 12 of 26 Napa Valley Lodge, Yountville: This pool, heated year-round to about 80 degrees, is just a bit more than three feet deep, making it good for lap swimming or just lounging. It’s available to hotel guests only. 2230 Madison Street, Yountville, 888-944-3545, napavalleylodge.com (Courtesy of Napa Valley Lodge)

Slide 13 of 26 Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford: Lounging poolside here makes you feel like you’ve been whisked off to France, without having to get on a plane. The pool is available to resort guests only. 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, 707-963-1211, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil (Courtesy of Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 14 of 26 Rancho Caymus Inn, Rutherford: The pool and hot tub serve as the centerpiece at this Spanish hacienda-style inn. The pool is the ideal spot to view Grape Harvest, a mosaic mural by Guillermo Wagner Granizo. The pool is for guests only. 1140 Rutherford Road, Rutherford, 707-200-9300, ranchocaymusinn.com (Courtesy of Rancho Caymus Inn)

Slide 15 of 26 Alila Napa Valley, St. Helena: The resort pool boasts gorgeous vineyard views and is heated to 84 degrees year-round. Only accessible to hotel guests. 1915 Main Street, St. Helena, 707-963-7000, aliliahotels.com/napa-valley (Courtesy of Alila Napa Valley)

Slide 16 of 26 Harvest Inn, St. Helena: The resort pool and hot tub (pictured) are family-friendly, but there is a second, adults-only pool and hot tub for those looking for a quieter experience. The pools are heated to 80 degrees year-round and are open to hotel guests only. One Main Street, St. Helena, 707-963-9463, harvestinn.com

Slide 17 of 26 The Francis House, Calistoga: The salt water pool is heated March through November, depending on weather. The serene setting is only accessible to hotel guests. 1403 Myrtle St, Calistoga, 707-341-3536, thefrancishouse.com (Courtesy of The Francis House)

Slide 18 of 26 Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, Calistoga: The resort pool just got a refresh as part of a resort-wide redesign. You can get your sunglasses cleaned here and order a popsicle from the poolside cart. The pool is for guests only. 755 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, 707-266-7534, aubergeresorts.com/solage (Courtesy of Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection)

Slide 19 of 26 The Spa at Solage boasts five geothermal pools ranging from a cool plunge pool at 50-55 degrees to a jetted mineral pool that’s heated to 102-104 degrees. Day guests who book a minimum 60-minute treatment, can enter the pools for an additional $25 Tuesday through Friday. (Courtesy of Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection)

Slide 20 of 26 Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs, Calistoga: The new pool area features two pools fed by geothermal hot springs. The water is loaded with minerals like calcium and sodium bicarbonate. The pools are for hotel guests only. 1507 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga, 707-942-4102, drwilkinson.com (Courtesy of Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs)

Slide 21 of 26 Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort, Calistoga: There are three geothermal pools to choose from: the indoor Hydro-Jet Therapy Pool kept at 100 degrees, the outdoor pool runs 92-96 degrees, and the hot tub is a toasty 104 degrees. Day spa guests get access to the pools. 1300 Washington Street, Calistoga, 707-942-4441, romanspahotsprings.com (Courtesy of Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort)

Slide 22 of 26 Indian Springs, Calistoga: The Main Pool is an Olympic-sized mineral pool built in 1913, and reportedly one of the largest pools in California. The hot mineral water ranges in temperature from 92 to 102 degrees. The Adult Pool is smaller, quieter, and cooler. The water tends to be about 10 degrees cooler. Only accessible to hotel guests. 1712 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga, 707-709-8139, indianspringscalistoga.com (Courtesy of Indian Springs)

Slide 23 of 26 Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa, Calistoga: Three geothermal mineral pools are fed from hot springs below the motor lodge’s grounds. Spa day guests get access to the pools for up to two hours before or after a treatment. Moonacre Spa is currently welcoming day guests on Friday and Sunday, and starting August 1, Monday and Thursday as well. 1880 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga, 707-942-0991, calistogamotorlodgeandspa.com (Courtesy of Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa)

Slide 24 of 26 Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, Calistoga: Home to four geothermal mineral pools, tough choices have to made here. The whirlpool can reach 104 degrees, the Soaking Pool maxes out at 100, and the Lap Pool is a comfy 80 degrees. Kids (and kids-at-heart) love the wading pool. The mineral pools are complimentary for hotel and spa guests. The Calistoga Spa Hot Springs Plus One Program allows spa guests to invite one person to join them in the mineral pools for $50. 1006 Washington Street, Calistoga, 707-942-6269, calistogaspa.com (Courtesy of Calistoga Spa Hot Springs)

Slide 25 of 26 The Estate Yountville, Yountville: The pair of pools and hot tubs are accessible to guests of both Hotel Villagio (pictured) and the Vintage House hotel. The pools are heated to 87 degrees year-round, and both are open 24 hours a day. 6481 Washington Street, Yountville, 707-927-2130, theestateyountville.com (Courtesy of The Estate Yountville)

Slide 26 of 26 The pool at the Vintage House hotel in Yountville. (Courtesy of The Estate Yountville)