Outdoor Brunch at Ferrari-Carano Winery Is a Summer Dream

Flowers in the gardens at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Visitors walk through the flower garden at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg. (Alvin Jornada for The Press Democrat)

Vineyard views at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery)

The patio overlooking the fountain at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

The everyday roar of life can be deafening. Even in relative quiet, phones chime, dogs bark, the refrigerator hums and meetings beckon. Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, deep in the Dry Creek Valley, is a place to reclaim that inner quiet with a series of Sunday brunches running through October.

The Italian-inspired winery estate, Villa Fiore, is encircled by exquisite gardens, including an enclosed meditative garden with a footbridge and chef’s garden, as well as a spectacular fountain that splashes in the background.

Through October, you can enjoy a delicious brunch and wine tasting on the patio with just a handful of other guests. It’s a lovely affair that includes dishes like Prosciutto Benedict with estate eggs, Hollandaise sauce and Italian prosciutto; a Brunch Pizza with Journeyman bacon or the delicious Porchetta Sandwich with herbed pork, truffle aioli and pecorino cheese on a ciabatta.

Seatings from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required. $85 per person ($68 for wine club members). 8761 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Details at ferrari-carano.com