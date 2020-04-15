10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat Again in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 13 1. Sushi: Few sushi spots have remained open for takeout or delivery. Our craving for uni, unagi, fresh nigiri and face-to-face interaction with our favorite sushi chefs has left us at a loss. Also mentioned, Hana Japanese Restaurant’s pork belly ramen. Here's where to find the best sushi in Sonoma County. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 13 2. Chinese Food: Oddly enough, the longtime delivery and pickup staple has remained mostly shuttered. Among the most missed, Lily Kai in Petaluma and Royal China. “I have been a weekly regular there since moving into the neighborhood almost 18 years ago. The owners and staff are almost like family and the food is always excellent and very fresh. I know that other Chinese restaurants are open for take out but it would feel like cheating on a spouse,” said Scott Silva. Here are a few favorites. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 3 of 13 3. The Starks’ Restaurants: Throughout shelter-in-place, popular Stark restaurants like Bird and the Bottle, Monti’s, Willi's and Bravas have remained closed. Many wished for specialties like filet mignon sliders, pastrami tacos, potstickers and a nice cold martini. “Picture it: At Bird and Bottle, on the deck, sun shinning, glass of rose, thrice fried potatoes, your favorite peeps and no Zoom calls,” said Anne-Marie Przyblyski. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 4 of 13 Craft Mac and Cheese with fried mortadella at Bird and The Bottle Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 13 4. Oysters: As a Sonoma County resident, oysters aren’t a luxury, they’re a necessity. Though a few seafood mongers and markets offer raw oysters, the thrill of sitting in a white tablecloth restaurant or a cozy bar and slurping oysters with a cold glass of sauvignon blanc makes us nostalgic for the good old days. Here are a few favorite oyster spots. (Charlie Gesell)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 13 5. Great Cocktails: Sure, we can make ‘em at home or get them delivered, but where’s the fun in not being able to sidle up to the bar and make some conversation? “The thought of sitting at the bar engaging with friendly bartenders brings tears to my eyes. Diavola, Jackson’s, Campo Fina,” said Renee Bienek. Here are a few of our favorite happy hours. (John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 13 6. Tacos: Something just doesn’t translate when it comes to great Mexican food and takeout. The carnitas isn’t as crispy, the tortillas aren’t as warm and the salsa not as fiery. Sheana Davis misses her Super Chicken taco and a margarita at Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. (Charlie Gesell)

Slide 8 of 13 Al Pastor and Chicken Tacos served at Juanita Juanita on Arnold Drive in Sonoma. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 9 of 13 7. Crab at the Beach: No beach, no crab shacks, no love. “Eating a crab sandwich outside at Spud Point Harbor in Bodega Bay,” said Christina Cannon. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 13 8. Fresh Pizza: Sure delivery is nice, but really tasty wood-fired pizzas turn a little soggy on the way home. Jackson’s margarita pizza was high on the list, but Heather Ames just wishes she could get any pizza hot from the oven again. “Pizza right out of the oven. It doesn’t matter, I just want to be in a restaurant soaking it all up,” said Heather Ames. Here are a few favorite pizza spots. (Courtesy of Rosso)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 13 9. Our Favorite Breakfast Spot: Oh, to soak up the 40 percent more alcohol that we all drank last night. From donut shops and Starbucks to a bacon mushroom omelette and a mimosa sampler at Cafe Mimosa or a breakfast skillet at Skillets in Windsor, we’re missing our favorite brekkies. Homemade oatmeal just doesn’t have the same pizzazz. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 12 of 13 10. Our Favorite Servers and Staff: “I don’t care what I order as long as I get to see all those smiling faces of the folks that are Mac’s Deli, our hometown ‘Cheers’ spot! But whom I kidding...#31 and fries,” said Laura Whiting. With thousands of our favorite hospitality workers now unemployed, possibly for good, we’ll be missing a lot of familiar faces even after this is over. (John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 13 But maybe it’s all summed up best with this thought from Evan Wiig about his Sonoma restaurant wish, “I would just go sit in a cafe for a few hours and listen to the chorus of human voices.” (Heather Irwin)