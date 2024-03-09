8 Favorite Breakfasts in Sonoma County

As a symbol of renewal, fresh eggs get a lot of attention this time of year. Their sunny yolks and over-easy dispositions make them inescapable breakfast workhorses. Here are our favorite egg breakfasts. Click through the above gallery for more.
The Log Lifter
Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy with Scrambled Eggs
Baker & Cook
Originating in 19th century lumberjack camps, this gut-stuffing breakfast warms the heart and fills the belly for a long day of timbering—or couch surfing. $18.
18812 Highway 12, Sonoma. 707-938-7329, bakerandcooksonoma.com
Greet the Meat
Midtown Corned Beef Hash
J&M’s Midtown Cafe
House-cured corned beef, crisp hash browns, and melted cheese lay a tasty base for gooey poached egg yolks that slowly drizzle over the beautiful mess. Chef’s kiss. $16.
1422 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-545-2233, jm-midtowncafe.com
Bling Your Benedict
Lox and Latke Benedict with Caviar
Grossman’s Noshery & Bar
This bougie breakfast substitutes crisp potato latkes and luxurious lox for the usual Benedict players. A schmaltz Hollandaise and caviar pile on the posh. $32.
308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com
Hugs and Quiches
Deep Dish Quiche
Costeaux Bakery Cafe
The Godzilla of quiches, this mighty mountain of eggs, ham, bacon, cheese, and crust at this local institution absolutely crushes the competition. $15.
417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-433-1913, costeaux.com
Morning Nachos
Chilaquiles
La Texanita
Somewhere between crispy and soggy is the perfect texture of tortilla chips smothered in salsa rojo, cotija cheese, and onions, and topped with scrambled or poached eggs. Add carnitas if you’re feeling sassy. $20.
1667 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. 707-527-7331, latexanita.com
The Mix Don’t Lie
Shakshuka
Pearl
The Arabic origins of this roiling red dish mean “mixed up,” but the piquant (not hot) combination of paprika, chickpeas, tomatoes, peppers, grilled Halloumi cheese, and baked eggs is more beauty than beast. $25.
500 First St., Petaluma. 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com
Morning Motivator
Breakfast Sandwich
Americana
Greet the day with this easy, handheld traveler of a sando. Two overhard eggs, Estero Gold cheese, spinach, and housemade aioli on buttery toasted sourdough.
$15. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol and 205 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 707-827-3309, americanasr.com
Très Français
French Folded Eggs
Willow Wood Market Cafe
Velvety curds of steamed egg stippled with fontina cheese and basil will leave you wondering why Americans insist on overcooking and overstuffing this breakfast classic.
$16.75. 9020 Graton Rd., Graton. 707-823-0233, willowwoodgraton.com