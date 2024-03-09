8 Favorite Breakfasts in Sonoma County

From classic buttermilk biscuits and gravy to indulgent lox and latke Benedict with caviar, here are the best egg breakfasts around.


By Heather Irwin

As a symbol of renewal, fresh eggs get a lot of attention this time of year. Their sunny yolks and over-easy dispositions make them inescapable breakfast workhorses. Here are our favorite egg breakfasts. Click through the above gallery for more.

The Log Lifter

Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy with Scrambled Eggs
Baker & Cook

Originating in 19th century lumberjack camps, this gut-stuffing breakfast warms the heart and fills the belly for a long day of timbering—or couch surfing. $18.

18812 Highway 12, Sonoma. 707-938-7329, bakerandcooksonoma.com

Greet the Meat

Midtown Corned Beef Hash
J&M’s Midtown Cafe

House-cured corned beef, crisp hash browns, and melted cheese lay a tasty base for gooey poached egg yolks that slowly drizzle over the beautiful mess. Chef’s kiss. $16.

1422 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-545-2233, jm-midtowncafe.com

North Bay Vegetable Hash with seasonal vegetables, hash brown, goat cheese, two eggs any style and pesto from J & M’s Midtown Cafe Thursday, January 18, 2024 in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
North Bay Vegetable Hash with seasonal vegetables, hash brown, goat cheese, two eggs any style and pesto from J & M’s Midtown Cafe in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Bling Your Benedict

Lox and Latke Benedict with Caviar
Grossman’s Noshery & Bar

This bougie breakfast substitutes crisp potato latkes and luxurious lox for the usual Benedict players. A schmaltz Hollandaise and caviar pile on the posh. $32.

308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com

Hugs and Quiches

Deep Dish Quiche
Costeaux Bakery Cafe

The Godzilla of quiches, this mighty mountain of eggs, ham, bacon, cheese, and crust at this local institution absolutely crushes the competition. $15.

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

Morning Nachos

Chilaquiles
La Texanita

Somewhere between crispy and soggy is the perfect texture of tortilla chips smothered in salsa rojo, cotija cheese, and onions, and topped with scrambled or poached eggs. Add carnitas if you’re feeling sassy. $20.

1667 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. 707-527-7331, latexanita.com

Shakshuka with chickpea, fava and tomato stew at Pearl restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)
Shakshuka with chickpea, fava and tomato stew at Pearl restaurant in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

The Mix Don’t Lie

Shakshuka
Pearl

The Arabic origins of this roiling red dish mean “mixed up,” but the piquant (not hot) combination of paprika, chickpeas, tomatoes, peppers, grilled Halloumi cheese, and baked eggs is more beauty than beast. $25.

500 First St., Petaluma. 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com

Morning Motivator

Breakfast Sandwich
Americana

Greet the day with this easy, handheld traveler of a sando. Two overhard eggs, Estero Gold cheese, spinach, and housemade aioli on buttery toasted sourdough.

$15. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol and 205 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 707-827-3309, americanasr.com

Très Français

French Folded Eggs
Willow Wood Market Cafe

Velvety curds of steamed egg stippled with fontina cheese and basil will leave you wondering why Americans insist on overcooking and overstuffing this breakfast classic.

$16.75. 9020 Graton Rd., Graton. 707-823-0233, willowwoodgraton.com

