8 Favorite Breakfasts in Sonoma County

As a symbol of renewal, fresh eggs get a lot of attention this time of year. Their sunny yolks and over-easy dispositions make them inescapable breakfast workhorses. Here are our favorite egg breakfasts. Click through the above gallery for more.

The Log Lifter

Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy with Scrambled Eggs

Baker & Cook

Originating in 19th century lumberjack camps, this gut-stuffing breakfast warms the heart and fills the belly for a long day of timbering—or couch surfing. $18.

18812 Highway 12, Sonoma. 707-938-7329, bakerandcooksonoma.com

Greet the Meat

Midtown Corned Beef Hash

J&M’s Midtown Cafe

House-cured corned beef, crisp hash browns, and melted cheese lay a tasty base for gooey poached egg yolks that slowly drizzle over the beautiful mess. Chef’s kiss. $16.

1422 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. 707-545-2233, jm-midtowncafe.com

Bling Your Benedict

Lox and Latke Benedict with Caviar

Grossman’s Noshery & Bar

This bougie breakfast substitutes crisp potato latkes and luxurious lox for the usual Benedict players. A schmaltz Hollandaise and caviar pile on the posh. $32.

308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com

Hugs and Quiches

Deep Dish Quiche

Costeaux Bakery Cafe

The Godzilla of quiches, this mighty mountain of eggs, ham, bacon, cheese, and crust at this local institution absolutely crushes the competition. $15.

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

Morning Nachos

Chilaquiles

La Texanita

Somewhere between crispy and soggy is the perfect texture of tortilla chips smothered in salsa rojo, cotija cheese, and onions, and topped with scrambled or poached eggs. Add carnitas if you’re feeling sassy. $20.

1667 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. 707-527-7331, latexanita.com

The Mix Don’t Lie

Shakshuka

Pearl

The Arabic origins of this roiling red dish mean “mixed up,” but the piquant (not hot) combination of paprika, chickpeas, tomatoes, peppers, grilled Halloumi cheese, and baked eggs is more beauty than beast. $25.

500 First St., Petaluma. 707-559-5187, pearlpetaluma.com

Morning Motivator

Breakfast Sandwich

Americana

Greet the day with this easy, handheld traveler of a sando. Two overhard eggs, Estero Gold cheese, spinach, and housemade aioli on buttery toasted sourdough.

$15. 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol and 205 Fifth St., Santa Rosa. 707-827-3309, americanasr.com

Très Français

French Folded Eggs

Willow Wood Market Cafe

Velvety curds of steamed egg stippled with fontina cheese and basil will leave you wondering why Americans insist on overcooking and overstuffing this breakfast classic.

$16.75. 9020 Graton Rd., Graton. 707-823-0233, willowwoodgraton.com