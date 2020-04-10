Heat & Eat Rescue: These Local Restaurants Are Serving Up Family Meals To Go

Daily Puerto Rican family platters available for pick up at El Coqui in Santa Rosa, including their signature Pollo al Horno, as well as Picadillo entree (seasoned ground beef) and Palomilla entree (sirloin steak). (Jeff Kan Lee)

Palooza in Kenwood serves up meals for four that change up daily. Up next, roasted chicken with beurre blanc sauce, jasmine rice, steamed veggies and lasagna and Caesar salad. Plenty of beer, wine and booze to go. (Erik Castro)

Catelli’s in Geyserville is offering family-style meals and individual servings of certain menu items, as well as wine, beer and cocktails to go . The lasagna dinner feeds 5 - 8 people and includes salad and sourdough bread. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Dinucci’s Italian Dinners in Valley Ford have family-style dinners available to go, including quart-size minestrone soup, ravioli Bolognese and spaghetti Bolognese. Meals come with bread and a garden salad. (Alvin Jornada)

Get big old family-style barbecue with an international flair from Red Bee BBQ in Santa Rosa and Windsor. Traditional brisket, pulled pork and chicken along with St. Louis Ribs, teriyaki chicken breast, baked beans, potato salad, cornbread, fried rice and Mexican street corn. (Conner Jay)

Chicken piccata (pictured), enchiladas, candied corned beef, blackened salmon and veal marsala are coming onto the Heat & Eat menu at Ricky’s Eastbound in Santa Rosa, and are available for pickup and delivery (only to Rincon Valley and Oakmont). (John Burgess)

Diavola in Geyserville is doing online ordering for Supper Club family-style meals like pork tonkatsu, house-smoked pork belly ramen, roasted ribeye steak, charcuterie, tasty cocktails and wine. (Alvin Jornada)

Sweet T’s in Windsor is doing ribs, BBQ tri-tip, whole fried chicken with quarts of sides including coleslaw, chicken andouille sausage gumbo, brisket chili and whole pies for dessert. There’s also a full list of cocktails to go . (Courtesy of Sweet T's)

Three-Michelin-star Single Thread in Healdsburg offers carefully curated nightly to-go menus like the Homage to Zuni Cafe dinner for four with roasted chicken, warm bread salad, beets with preserved lemon and yogurt dressing, flourless chocolate cake and a “next day” soup kit for your chicken carcass with mushrooms, green onions and orzo. (Courtesy of Single Thread)

While his daily to-go offerings with wine pairing are a la carte, on Sunday, Chef Dustin Valette does dishes for four like coffee and spice-crusted tri-tip steak, romaine and kale Caesar salad, toasted farro with olive oil poached feta, house-made bread and walnut bread pudding. (Chris Hardy)

Take-and-bake meals are now available at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford and its sister restaurant Americana in Santa Rosa. Caesar salad, potato leek soup, buttermilk fried chicken, veggie lasagna, chicken pot pie and even mini corn dogs for the family. Plus sweet treats like ranger cookies, pies and house granola. (Courtesy of Estero Cafe)

The Spinster Sisters is like a restaurant at home, with Chef Liza Hinman's creative menu ideas. Each week features different Family Meal combos, like "springtime in Sonoma County" with oven-roasted halibut with fava green pesto, baby artichoke, and white beans; asparagus salad with farro, savory tart with currants, pine nuts and goat cheese, Meyer lemon posset. (Erik Castro)

Get Backyard Forestville's famous fried chicken to go in boxes of five, nine or 20 pieces with biscuits, honey butter and a seasonal side. Click through the gallery for more family-style meals available for pickup or delivery.

Three weeks ago, exactly no one was thinking pans of lasagna could save the Sonoma County restaurant industry. Now, family-style meals with hearty comfort food, upscale cuisine, wine pairings and cocktails to go are giving new hope to some restaurateurs.

“It’s brought a new light to the restaurant,” said Christine Rizzo-Murphy, manager of Ricky’s Eastbound and Bruno’s restaurants in Santa Rosa.

With two restaurants closed to in-room dining and no real idea about what kinds of delivery and pickup food might appeal to shelter-in-place customers, owners Rick and Linn Bruno pivoted away from the individual portions on their regular menu and looked to their existing Heat & Eat menu with crowd-friendly dishes like beef stroganoff, chicken piccata and Noni’s Lasagna.

“It’s so good. It’s all made fresh,” Rizzo-Murphy said. “We’re definitely going to continue to do family meals after this is all over.”

Other restaurateurs are reporting similar success with these order-ahead dishes. Having only one meal to create allows for simpler ingredient ordering, a smaller staff, shorter hours and a clear view of how much income is coming in each day.

Make mom (or dad) happy, feed your neighbors or send a package to someone you love and give them a night away from the stove. They’ll thank you for it, albeit socially-distanced.

Most of these meals require advance payment by credit card and are available for pickup or delivery several days a week (usually Wednesday through Saturday). Ordering is often online, but some offer phone orders. Also, hours can change. Call ahead or visit restaurants’ websites or Facebook pages for details.

* My restaurant is serving family meals, please add me to this list *

Include name of restaurant, address, phone number, website and information about what kind of food and service is offered — curbside pickup/takeout and/or delivery.

Good Old Comfort Food

Pasta, lasagna, fried chicken and warm soups are the main event for these restaurants bringing American classics to your table.

Backyard: Fried chicken boxes (five, nine or 20 pieces) with biscuits, honey butter and a seasonal side (currently coleslaw) are available to pre-order by calling 707-820-8445 on Mondays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pick up is on Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Also available for pre-order and pick up are chicken pot pie for two ($30), vegetarian cassoulet for two ($30) and a quart of chicken bone broth soup ($12). 6566 Front St, Forestville, backyardforestville.com

Catelli’s Restaurant: Online ordering for curbside pickup Wednesday through Sunday. Offering family-style meals and individual servings of certain menu items, as well as wine, beer and cocktails to go. The lasagna dinner ($100) feeds five to eight people and includes salad and sourdough bread. 21047 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com

Estero Cafe and Americana: Take-and-bake meals are now available at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford and its sister restaurant Americana in Santa Rosa on Fridays. Caesar salad, potato leek soup, buttermilk fried chicken, veggie lasagna, chicken pot pie and even mini corn dogs for the family. Plus sweet treats like ranger cookies, pies and house granola. Menu and ordering online at squareup.com/store/americana. 14450 CA-1, Valley Ford; 205 5th St Suite A, Santa Rosa.

Ricky’s Eastbound: Chicken piccata, enchiladas, candied corned beef, blackened salmon and veal marsala are coming onto the Heat & Eat menu this month and are available for pickup and delivery (only to Rincon Valley and Oakmont). Find the full menu online at rickyseastbound.com. For orders, call 707-536-6606 or email RickysEastboundOrders@gmail.com. 5755 Mountain Hawk Dr, Santa Rosa.

Sally Tomatoes: Weekly family specials include lasagna Bolognese with fresh green beans, Caesar salad and garlic bread, or try BBQ chicken with mac and cheese and creamed spinach. Order before 2:30 p.m. with delivery from 4-6 p.m. in Rohnert Park, Cotati, Penngrove, Petaluma and Santa Rosa, $10.99 per person. Add a bottle of chianti for $15. Phone orders only. 707-665-9472, facebook.com/sallytomatoesrp

Cue the Que

Tasty smoked meats for the whole gang.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse: Weekends are for feasting and menus change every week, but expect things like a tri-tip feast or their famous Piri-Piri chicken. Online ordering and menu at toasttab.com/butcher-crown-roadhouse. 1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma.

Red Bee BBQ: Big old family-style barbecue with an international flair. Traditional brisket, pulled pork and chicken along with St. Louis Ribs, teriyaki chicken breast, baked beans, potato salad, cornbread, fried rice and Mexican street corn. Pickup or delivery through Grubhub. 750 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6536; 8970 Brooks Rd S, Windsor, 707-836-4099, redbeebbq.com

Sweet T’s: Ribs, BBQ tri-tip, whole fried chicken with quarts of sides including coleslaw, chicken andouille sausage gumbo, brisket chili and whole pies for dessert. Pies are reserved one day ahead; and dinners require a three-hour notice. There’s also a full list of cocktails to go. Menu at sweettssouthern.com/menu; call to pre-order at 707-687-5185. 9098 Brooks Rd S, Windsor.

Family Meal With Panache

Single Thread: Three-Michelin-star Single Thread offers carefully curated nightly to-go menus like the Homage to Zuni Cafe dinner for four with roasted chicken, warm bread salad, beets with preserved lemon and yogurt dressing, flourless chocolate cake and a “next day” soup kit for your chicken carcass with mushrooms, green onions and orzo. Meals typically sell out, so order ahead online at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarms. 131 North St, Healdsburg.

The Spinster Sisters: It’s like a restaurant at home, with Chef Liza Hinman’s creative menu ideas. Each week features different Family Meal combos, like “springtime in Sonoma County” with oven-roasted halibut with fava green pesto, baby artichoke, and white beans; asparagus salad with farro, savory tart with currants, pine nuts and goat cheese, Meyer lemon posset. Wine available to pair. Order online at thespinstersisters.com. 401 S A St, Santa Rosa.

Valette: While his daily to-go offerings with wine pairing are a la carte, on Sunday, Chef Dustin Valette does dishes for four like coffee and spice-crusted tri-tip steak, romaine and kale Caesar salad, toasted farro with olive oil poached feta, house-made bread and walnut bread pudding. Watch him on Facebook talking about plating, wine pairings and the general merriment of doing live video with two small children in tow. Menu at valettehealdsburg.com. Order via email or phone: Info@ValetteHealdsburg.com or 707-473-0946. 344 Center St, Healdsburg.

Boozy Bonus

Diavola: Online ordering for Supper Club family-style meals like pork tonkatsu, house-smoked pork belly ramen, roasted ribeye steak, charcuterie, tasty cocktails and wine available for curbside pickup noon to 8 p.m. Order online at diavolapizzeria.com or by phone 707-814-0111. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville.

Dinucci’s Italian Dinners: Family-style dinners available to go include quart-size minestrone soup, ravioli Bolognese and spaghetti Bolognese. Meals come with bread and a garden salad. Four-course Easter menu (available family-style) includes minestrone soup with warm sourdough bread, a garden green salad, a side of pasta with Bolognese sauce and traditional Easter ham with honey and cranberry glaze, roasted red potatoes and sautéed greens. Adult Easter Baskets with five “Boozy Bunny Shots” are available, too. 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com. 14485 Valley Ford Rd, Valley Ford.

Palooza: Meals for four change up daily. Up next, roasted chicken with beurre blanc sauce, jasmine rice, steamed veggies and lasagna and Caesar salad. Plenty of beer, wine and booze to go. Order ahead at 707-833-4000. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, paloozafresh.com.

International Flair

El Coqui: Daily Puerto Rican family platters available for pick up, including their signature Pollo al Horno, as well as Picadillo entree (seasoned ground beef) and Palomilla entree (sirloin steak). 24 hours advance notice required. Some delivery to areas outside of Santa Rosa. Menu and ordering online at direct.chownow.com/order/14942/locations/21078. 400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa.

Sofia Englund contributed to this article.