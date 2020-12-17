Best Bets for Christmas Dinner Takeout in Sonoma County 2020

A year like no other needs a holiday takeout like no other. Restaurants are counting on lots of holiday takeout orders to help float their staff after restrictions closed outdoor dining. We’re impressed with the level of care — lots of Beef Wellington, prime rib, and roasted goodness to bring comfort and joy to your family — be it big or small or somewhere between this year.

All takeout MUST be pre-ordered and some restaurants have upcoming deadlines of Monday, Dec. 21, so if you have your heart set on something, get cracking.

Did we miss someone? Please email us to be added.

Santa Rosa

Spinsters Sisters: A la carte holiday carryout with trout dip, country-style pate plate, lobster bisque, winter salad, braised duck legs with prunes and Armagnac, seafood cioppino, wild mushroom lasagna, potato and celery root gratin, grilled broccolini, cranberry upside-down cake and holiday brunch with apple crumb cake, cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, quiche. 401 South A St., Santa Rosa, thespinstersisters.com.

Monti’s: Prime rib dinner with minestrone soup, salad, caramelized Brussels sprouts, baked macaroni and cheese, $116, serves two. Roasted duck dinner with whole spit-roasted Liberty Farms duck, same choice of sides, $127. Order online at starkrestaurants.com/stark-restaurant/montis. 714 Village Court, Santa Rosa.

Stark’s Steakhouse: Dinner for two with soup, required Caesar salad, oak-smoked prime rib with horseradish creme fraiche, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, broccolini, $116. Order at starkrestaurants.com. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa.

Franchettis: Italian rosemary white bean spread, Bavarian pretzel with a pimento cheese ball, cider-brined pork with apple cinnamon Riesling agrodolce, wood-fired roasted root vegetables, cheesy garlic potato gratin, herb focaccia bread, apple strudel. Serves three to four, $145, including wine. Email restaurant@franchettis.com or call 707-526-1229, 1229 N. Dutton, Santa Rosa.

Ricky’s Eastbound: Heat and eat options include braised lamb shank with rosemary, mint, and port wine or applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon. Includes au gratin potatoes, spinach cassoulet, arugula salad, dinner rolls, and butter. $85 and up depending on size. Plus, holiday cocktail specials to add include hot buttered rum, spiced pear hot toddy, Hawaiian Hol-tai and more. To order call 707-536-6606 or email rickyseastboundorders@gmail.com. 5755 Mountain Hawk Dr., Santa Rosa.

Cattlemen’s: Prime rib roast meal with mashed potatoes, green beans with bacon and onions, Caesar salad, sourdough bread. Add-ons include hot artichoke cheese dip or dessert sampler. $119, serves four to five people. To order call 707-396-0373.

Rohnert Park

Sally Tomatoes: Butter Lettuce Salad with spiced pears, New York shrimp scampi with garlic, butter and capers, pork prime rib with brandied Italian cherry demi-glaze with wild mushroom and Gruyere scalloped potatoes, dark chocolate raspberry torte. $40 per person, four-person minimum. Order at 707-665-9472, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park.

Sonoma

Girl and the Fig: Family-style dinners include braised beef short ribs with creme fraiche mashed red potatoes, pan-roasted Brussels sprouts with housemade bacon, five-spice roasted carrots, Pan-O-Rama Bakery fig batard; Roasted Mt. Lassen Trout with same sides or Winter Squash Ragout with risotto cake and more. Serves four, $100 to $120. Additional sides include butternut squash soup, creamed kale, cheese and charcuterie and desserts. Going super luxe? Try the caviar service! Order online at 2020figholidays.square.site.

Reel and Brand: Potato and bacon chowder with mint thyme oil, winter salad with blue cheese and candied walnuts, seared New York steak with creamed spinach and twice baked potato, mushroom and butternut squash risotto, chocolate yule log cake, peppermint panna cotta. Family-style, $58. Available for takeout with advanced pre-order. Pre-orders need to be submitted by December 20, 2020. Email orders to info@reelandbrand.net or call 707-938-7204. 401 Grove St., Sonoma, reelandbrand.net.

Glen Ellen

Glen Ellen Star: Beef Wellington with pomegranate Bordelaise, Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels with bacon marmalade, sticky toffee pudding, $65 per person. Vegetarian option: Root vegetable and mushroom pot pie, $60. Order at glenellenstar.com, 13648 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384.

Healdsburg, Geyserville

Catelli’s: Osso Bucco or lamb shank dinner with herb-roasted mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, bourbon bread pudding; 10-layer lasagna (family-sized or for 2); 48-ounce spice-rubbed Tomakawk steak with peppercorn sauce and winter veggies. Order at mycatellis.com, 21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-857-3471.

Spoonbar: Three-course prix fixe with Caesar and choice of crispy confit duck legs with polenta and huckleberries, braised lamb shank with roasted rosemary potatoes, braised short ribs with whipped Yukon potatoes or roasted cauliflower “steak” with Brussels sprouts. Dessert is cheesecake with cherry compote, $65 per person, order at spoonbar.com, 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222.

Mateos Cocina Latina: Whole or half-roasted Liberty duck with seasonal salad, roasted Romanesco, butternut squash puree, bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts. Order online at mateoscocinalatina.com, 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1520.

Single Thread: Christmas Eve prime rib, Parker House rolls, garlic sauteed spinach, farm potato pave, side salad with buttermilk Green Goddess dressing, pumpkin, and holiday spice pie, $60 per person. Order at exploretock.com/singlethreadfarms. 131 North St., Healdsburg, 707-723-4646.

Valette: Prime rib Christmas Eve dinner with housemade bread, salad, baked Brie en croute, whipped potatoes, roasted broccolini, Buche de Noel. $40 per person, exploretock.com/valette, 344 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-0946.

Petaluma

Street Social: Three-course prix fixe for two in collaboration Barber Lee Spirits includes ribolita soup and a Manhattan, dug leg confit with season vegetables and SoCo Vieux Carre, chocolate and clove pot de creme with apple brandy, $160. Order at streetsocial.social, 29F Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma.

Seared: Three-course prix fixe with salad, squash soup, confit chicken gnocchi, Wagyu beef prime rib, filet mignon or King salmon, Meyer lemon tart or prime rib family-style dinner for four. Cocktails are also available for pickup. Order online at petalumaseared.com or call 707-762-5997. 170 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma.

West County

The Farmhand: Smoked beef tri-tip with garlic butter-smashed potatoes, pan gravy, sauteed French beans, candied yams. Pumpkin, cherry pie for add on. Order at 707-604-7795, 15025 River Road, Guerneville, thefarmhand.net.

Caterers

Park Avenue Catering: Creekstone Farms Beef Wellington with pomegranate Bordelaise, Caesar salad, au grain potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon marmalade, sticky toffee pudding. $50 per person, 2 person minimum. Order online at parkavecater.com/christmas.

Sonoma County Catering: Green salad with feta, roasted prime rib with creamy horseradish, garlic and rosemary mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, herb butter rolls. $119 serves four to 6 people. Order at sonomacountycatering.com.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.