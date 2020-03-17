These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Crab Louie salad from Down to Earth Cafe in Windsor. (Heather Irwin)

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen with Sapporo noodles, sesame, scallion, pork belly chashu, spicy ground pork, charred cabbage, woodier and a 6 minute egg from Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol. (John Burgess)

Dos Tacos with two yellow tortillas, your choice of meat, topped with chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, arugula and micro greens from Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana in Sebastopol. (John Burgess)

A selection of hand pies from The Whole Pie in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Cookies by Tracy Mattson of Cookie Take a Bite in Santa Rosa (Christopher Chung)

Smoked Lamb Shank with chickpeas and herbs with rice and avocado bhatura (a leavened fried bread) from Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in downtown Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Buckwheat crepe with spinach, apples, walnuts, spinach and goat cheese from Bistro 29 in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Breakfast salad from Americana in Santa Rosa and Estero Cafe in Valley Ford. (Courtesy of Estero Cafe)

Meatballs and mashed potatoes from Stockhome in Petaluma (Courtesy of newrevmedia.com)

Beignets with spiced sugar and Meyer lemon sauce from Tips Roadside in Kenwood. (John Burgess)

Bento box from The Taste of Tea in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin)

Seared Hawaiian ahi with sunny side local egg, crispy pork belly, fingerling potatoes, haricots verts and sauce gribiche from Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg. (Conner Jay)

eefa Spring Burger with slow cooked onion, bacon, Beecher's cheddar, summer truffle aioli and Kennebec fries from the Brass Rabbit in Healdsburg. (John Burgess)

Short rib poutine from Down to Earth Cafe in Cotati. (Heather Irwin)

Pizza from Rosso. Ramen from Ramen Gaijin. Pies from Whole Pie. What would life be like without some of our favorite restaurant foods? Well, not very delicious, for one thing.

Many local restaurants — even those who didn’t offer takeout or delivery in the past — are setting up shop to keep you well-fed during the coronavirus pandemic. With recommendations for all California restaurants to close their dining-rooms, the next best thing is to simply stress eat at home. Some are limiting their hours and abbreviating menus, but most plan to ride out lockdowns and your bad home-cooking by offering their best to-go.

(Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out, are considered essential businesses during a shelter-in-place order).

Click through the above gallery for a peek at some of the restaurants offering curbside pickup or delivery.

While we’ll make every effort to keep the information current, this is a moving target. It is always good to call first and make sure the restaurant is open and doing curbside pickup/delivery. Did we miss a restaurant that you know offers curbside pickup or delivery? Send us an email.

Cotati

Down to Earth Cafe, 8204 Old Redwood Hwy, 707-753-4925.

Forestville

Backyard, 6566 Front St, 707-820-8445.

Geyserville

Catelli’s Restaurant, 21047 Geyserville Ave, 707-857-3471. Curbside pickup — offering family-style packs and individual servings of certain menu items, as well as all wines for 40% off. Call and pickup curbside. Payment by credit card only or local check

Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, 21021 Geyserville Ave, 707-814-0111.

Geyserville Gun Club, 21025 Geyserville Ave, 707-814-0036.

Glen Ellen

Les Pascals, 13798 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, 707-934-8378.

Glen Ellen Inn, 13670 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, 707-996-6409.

Glen Ellen Star, 13648 Arnold Dr, 707-343-1384

Guerneville

Andornos Pizza, 16205 First St, 707-869-0651.

Brot, 16218 Main St, 707-604-6102.

Healdsburg

Brass Rabbit, 109 Plaza St, 707-473-8580.

Dry Creek Kitchen, 317 Healdsburg Ave, 707-431-0330.

Mateo’s Cocina Latina, 214 Healdsburg Ave, 707-433-1520. Offering takeout daily starting March 18. No minimum order. Also offering free delivery within Healdsburg city limits with a $40 min. order.

The Taste of Tea, 109 North St, 707-431-1995.

Valette, 344 Center St, 707-473-0946.

Kenwood

TIPS Roadside, 8445 Sonoma Hwy, 707-509-0078.

Occidental

Negris Italian Dinners and Joe’s Bar, 3700 Bohemian Hwy, 707-823-5301. Open for takeout March 17, will continue with limited takeout menu if enough demand (can arrange curbside pickup).

Petaluma

Aqus Cafe, 189 H St, Petaluma, 707-778-6060.

Lombardi’s, 3413 Petaluma Blvd N, 707-773-1271. Curbside pickup.

Lunchette, 25 4th St, 707-241-7443.

McNear’s Saloon, 23 Petaluma Blvd N, 707-765-2121.

Mary’s Pizza Shack, 423 N. McDowell Blvd, 707-765-1959; 359 East Washington St., 707-778-7200.

Stockhome, 220 Western Ave, 707-981-8511.

Wishbone, 841 Petaluma Blvd N, 707-763-2663.

Rohnert Park

Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Dr, 707-585-3500.

Taqueria Sol Azteca, 1435 E Cotati Ave # C, 707-792-1859. Curbside pickup and to-go orders. Delivery offered through FoodJets.

Santa Rosa

Americana, 205 5th Street, 707-867-2220.

Bistro 29, 620 5th St, 707-546-2929.

Bollywood, 535 4th St, 707-236-8680.

Cookie Take a Bite, 430 Larkfield Center, Larkfield-Wikiup, 707-291-1785.

Cozy Plum Bistro, 1899 Mendocino Ave., 707-526-3333. Curbside pickup

City Garden Doughnuts, 1200 4th St, 707-595-1932.

Criminal Bakery and Noshery, 808 Donahue St, 707-888-3546.

Cumin, 170 Farmers Ln Suite 8, 707-771-8336.

Dierk’s Parkside Cafe, 404 Santa Rosa Ave., 707-573-5955.

Emily’s Kitchen, 709 Village Ct, 707-523-2234.

Jackson’s Bar and Oven, 135 4th St, 707-545-6900.

Juice on the Square, 1305 Cleveland Ave, Suite b, 707-800-7953. Curbside pickups — call in your order and everything will be ready when you pull us. Free deliveries — morning deliveries 6:30-8:30am; afternoon 12:30-2:30pm.

Mary’s Pizza Shack, 535 Summerfield Rd., 707-538-1888; 615 Fourth St., 707-571-1959; 3084 Marlow Rd., 707-573-1100.

Miracle Plum, 208 Davis St, 707-708-7986.

Ozzie’s Grill, 799 Montecito Center, 707-538-0775. Open everyday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m, for take-out. Delivery via FoodJets.

Rosso, 53 Montgomery Dr, 707-544-3221.

Ulia’s, 130 Stony Point Rd, 707-525-8542.

Village Bakery, 2404 Magowan Dr., 707-978-5892; 3851 Sebastopol Rd. #109, 707-829-8101.

Wine Country Cafe & Deli, 5855 Sonoma Hwy, 707-230-2462. Drive-through open 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Serving espresso and sandwiches.

The Whole Pie, 2792 4th St, 707-843-4365.

Zoftig Eatery, 57 Montgomery Dr, 707-521-9554.

Sebastopol

Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana, 6760 McKinley St #140, 707-329-6538.

Fern Bar, 6780 Depot St #120, 707-861-9603.

Food Mechanic, 980 Gravenstein Hwy S, 707-827-6044.

Mary’s Pizza Shack, 790 Gravenstein Hwy N, 707-829-5800.

Ramen Gaijin, 6948 Sebastopol Ave, 707-827-3609.

Viva Mexicana, 841 Gravenstein Hwy S, 707-823-5555.

Sonoma

Cafe La Haye, 140 E Napa St, 707-935-5994

Delicious Dish, 18709 Arnold Dr, 707-721-4231

Della Santina’s, 133 E Napa St, 707-935-0576

La Casa Restaurant, 121 E Spain St, 707-996-3406

Mary’s Pizza Shack, 8 West Spain St., 707-938-8300

Reel and Brand, 401 Grove St, 707-938-7204. Curbside pickup and free delivery.

Salumeria Ovello, 248 W Napa St., 707-721-1478

Slice Shack by Mary’s, 14 W Spain St, 707-938-9290

Valley Ford

Estero Cafe, 14450 CA-1, 707-876-3333

Windsor

Down to Earth Cafe, 9238 Old Redwood Hwy Ste. 128, 707-657-7701

Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar, 9098 Brooks Rd S, 707-687-5185. Takeout 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.