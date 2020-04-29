Slide 1 of 16 Coolit: The first thing you want to do, of course, is cool down your house. Letting air in at night and keeping the blinds down are obvious tricks but did you know you can hack a fan by filling a mixing bowl with ice and positioning it at an angle in front of a large fan so that the air whips off the ice in a chilled state? Magic. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 16 Frosé all day: Loved by twenty-somethings and anyone who likes their wine with an ice cube or two, this cool mix between slushie and rosé is a hit in hot weather. Order one to go from Sweet T's in Windsor or make your own with Bon Appétit's recipe. (Courtesy of Sweet T's)

Slide 3 of 16 Pop outside for a cool kid-friendly treat: Amy's Wicked Slush in Healdsburg has changed their hours in Healdsburg and are now open for takeout Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. They have also opened a Wicked Winnin' Drive Thru. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 16 Get an icy sweet fix: Don't scream for ice cream, just pick it up at your local ice cream shop or have it delivered to your doorstep. Noble Folk in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg offers pickup and delivery; Sweet Scoops in Sonoma offers once-weekly limited deliveries in the town of Sonoma; Two Dog Night Creamery in Windsor and Sebastopol have pints and sundaes for pickup; Screamin' Mimi's in Sebastopol does pickup and delivery; Fru-ta artisan ice cream shop in Santa Rosa has a special takeout window. (Courtesy of Noble Folk)

Slide 5 of 16 Make a DIY frozen treat: For a fun and family-friendly indoor project, try one of these frozen desserts from Food Network, including homemade ice creams and popsicles. (Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 16 Cool down with a homemade or take-out cocktail: Try these 10 basic at-home recipes or check out our list of Sonoma County spots serving up cocktails to go. It's always 5 o'clock somewhere when it's hot. (Courtesy of Barndiva)

Slide 7 of 16 Cool down like kids do: Set up a sprinkler in the backyard and jump the water (you might remember from your childhood days how slippery the grass gets...). You could also order some balloons online to have a water balloon fight, grab those water guns from the back of your garage or even a hose and go to town. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 16 Ditch the oven: The last thing you want to do when it's hot outside is turning on your stove or oven. Barbecue is a good option. So is takeout. Or how about a salad? You can make good use of those seeds, nuts, dried fruits and beans you've stocked up on recently. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 16 Have an indoor picnic: Just because you can't go to the beach or picnic in the park, doesn't mean you can't enjoy your meals on a blanket. Pack a picnic basket with your favorite provisions and then head to the living room floor (or, if you're lucky, your lawn). Let your imagination transport you to your favorite picnic spot. (Shutterstock)

Slide 10 of 16 See some snow: If you’re missing that canceled Tahoe vacation or just forgot what the outside world looks like (it happens to the best of us), watch this hour-long video of a ski resort. (Shutterstock)

Slide 11 of 16 Have a movie marathon: Distract yourself from the chaos of social media — and life in general — by getting lost in a new TV series or movie (preferably in the coolest room in your house). Not sure where to start? Check out one of these.

Slide 12 of 16 Find some stillness: Sticking to your quarantine workout plan might be the last thing you want to do in a 90-degree house. So, instead of following an online Zumba class, try yoga or meditation instead. It will keep your heart rate low and reduce stress. And you've got ideal conditions for Bikram or hot yoga. You can find free classes online. (Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 16 Start a coronavirus diary: Spending a lot of time indoors when the weather is beautiful may add to the stress many of us are experiencing. Write down how you’re feeling in a diary or notebook and what your experience has been like at home. It will help your mental health by giving you a space to let your feelings and thoughts out. Plus, it will be interesting to look back on in a few years. (Shutterstock)

Slide 14 of 16 Get creative: Distract yourself by doing some painting or drawing. A family member or a pretty plant in your house or yard might serve as inspiration. Here are 13 painting tutorials to get you started. (Shutterstock)

Slide 15 of 16 Get lost in a good book: Tackle your to-read list or create one — Goodreads is a good place to start. These local bookstores are making it easy to get more books into your home through curbside pickup and delivery. Or take advantage of Audible’s 30-day free trial. (Shutterstock)

Slide 16 of 16 Clean out your closet, the zen way: Organizing your home may not be the first activity that comes to mind on an 80-degree day, but cleaning out your closet doesn't have to be taxing. This might be a good time to bring out your summer clothes and put away those winter coats. Marie Kondo is the go-to guru for organizing, but The Press Democrat also has some useful advice. (Shutterstock)