20 Ways to Keep Your Kids Entertained and Yourself Sane This Summer

To make your life a little easier, we've outlined 20 kid-friendly ideas for summer in Sonoma County.

If you’re a parent, you’re likely asking yourself the following question right now: “How are we going to get through summer?”

After months of being cooped up under one roof while balancing work and home schooling, the prospect of spending a long hot summer together can seem daunting. So how are we going to do this? Yes, there are those problematic yet ever-so-helpful screens, but haven’t the kids done enough TikTok moves already?

Thankfully, Sonoma County, the Bay Area and the world wide web offer engaging resources that will help keep kids entertained (and parents sane) — especially now that coronavirus shutdowns have made local businesses and organizations even more creative.

To make your life a little easier, we’ve outlined a few tips and ideas for summer 2020. Click through the above gallery for details.

