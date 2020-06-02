20 Ways to Keep Your Kids Entertained and Yourself Sane This Summer

Slide 1 of 21 Make a schedule: Take a tip from elementary school teachers and plan out each day's activities. Try to set aside time to write down a schedule in advance, including everything from chores to fun activities. Kids tend to appreciate structure and often enjoy checking things off the list and it will help keep you on track while you tackle your own to-do list. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 21 Motivate kids to stick to the schedule: Rewards is one way to encourage kids to complete chores and tasks — another is to have kids come up with their own lists while letting them know it may need to be adjusted. (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 21 Aim for little victories: Not all planned activities will turn out the way you expected and some days the family will fall off the schedule entirely. James Clear, a writer and speaker focused on building good habits, recommends starting with really small, achievable goals. For example, a reading-averse child might start with just ten minutes of reading each day. Once that is established, add a little extra time every day. (Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 21 Put the zoo in Zoom: Add adventure to the Zoom playdate with a visit from a giraffe. No, really. Sonoma County’s own Safari West is offering 15-minute Zoom visits for $100. And, at Charlie's Acres in Sonoma, you can arrange for "goat-to-meetings" with farm animals that live on the sanctuary. (John Burgess)

Slide 5 of 21 Meet pigs, goats, cows and other farm animals via Charlie's Acres virtual tours. (Courtesy of Charlie's Acres)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 21 Stargaze: A summer stargaze session is just what the social-distancing-doctor ordered. The Robert Ferguson Observatory in Kenwood has reopened their outdoor viewing events with modifications for safety. If you’d rather stay home and DIY your stargazing, you could purchase your own telescope. (John Burgess)

Slide 7 of 21 Visit the library on your phone: The Sonoma County Library has lots of resources for kids, including recommended reading lists for teens. Books are available online and via limited curbside pickup. Audiobooks pair well with walks, drawing or chores. The library offers audio titles via the free downloadable app, Libby. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 21 Keep moving: While heading to the park or trail may not always be possible, kids can still keep moving. Here are a few ideas: This video from Sonoma Fit is geared toward teens. The Schulz Museum has some Peanuts-inspired exercises for little ones. Petaluma School of Ballet and The Dance Center in Santa Rosa are offering online classes. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 21 Get a new toy: A new outdoor toy, like paddle tennis rackets or a dodgeball, can change up the summer routine so you don't end up with the same go-to activities. Sonoma Toyworks has lots of great items like these super pretty crocheted frisbees. Shop online or call the store for curbside pickup. sonomatoyshop.com

Slide 10 of 21 Make art: A favorite activity among younger kids, making art offers benefits for all ages. Local museums have lots of resources that inspire creativity. Here are a few ideas for kids (and grownups)...

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 21 New York Times best-selling illustrator Wendy MacNaughton hosts her popular #drawtogether classes from her San Francisco studio (via Instagram) on Monday and Thursday mornings.

Slide 12 of 21 The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art offers great online classes for all ages. Their online Museum Shop has books like "13 Art Movements Kids Should Know," which highlights different art genres and incorporates exercises to explore them. (Courtesy of Sonoma Valley Museum of Art)

Slide 13 of 21 The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County has an impressive Facebook feed with art lessons and the Charles M. Schulz Museum has how-to-draw-Peanuts tutorials on their Instagram.

Slide 14 of 21 Learn to play an instrument: Learning an instrument can become a delightfully addictive endeavor. Petaluma’s fine ukulele maker, Kala, has entry-level ukuleles and online learning tutorials to boot. There's also an app for that. Within a few hours of practice, beginners can already be playing simple songs. Of course, singing along with playing is highly recommended.

Slide 15 of 21 Make use of free online resources to study science, history, languages and more: There are so many fun and interesting videos, podcasts and online resources for kids. Let them choose a video or online class each day, or pick a few for them. Some topics they may already have covered in school, but reviewing information is important for knowledge retention. Here are a few suggested resources... (Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 21 Sonoma County's beloved Charles M. Schulz Museum offers in-home classroom ideas and STEM enrichment activities for grades 3-5. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 17 of 21 The North Bay Science Center, which hosts an annual STEM event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, has lots of information on their website, including a page with links to science resources like podcasts and experiments. (Shutterstock)

Slide 18 of 21 PBS Learning Media is an incredible free resource for K-12 students. It offers standards-based lessons on a number of topics, from astronomy to jazz history to current events. (rafapress / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 19 of 21 Fight the "summer slide:" Many school-age students lose their reading and math skills over summer. Give your kids a leg up in the fall by scheduling daily reading time and math lessons. Xtra Math and Khan Academy offer free online math classes. Just 10 minutes a day in this self-paced program can help keep kids’ minds sharp and ready for learning. (Shutterstock)

Slide 20 of 21 Encourage "knowledge sharing:" Instead of inquiring what your kids have learned, let them draw a picture or write a few sentences to show you. Another option is to encourage them to share what they've learned by asking open-ended questions during dinnertime. You can also suggest they call a grandparent or other relative and tell them about their newly acquired skill or knowledge. (Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 21 Don't forget to schedule some downtime: Sometimes it's good to practice doing nothing... (Shutterstock)