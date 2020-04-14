Sonoma County and Beyond: See Wildlife and Nature Through Live Streams and Videos

Slide 1 of 16 Relax with sheep: It could be the oldest sleep advice around, but counting the sheep at Shafer Vineyards is sure to bring a smile to any snooze session. Busy mowing the springtime cover crop at the Napa estate, the sheep are part of Shafer's approach to sustainable farming. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Slide 2 of 16 Sound up! An hour of footage is looped to provide six hours of wooly bliss on YouTube. Ewe can also see the sheep on Shafer Vineyards’ Facebook page. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Slide 3 of 16 Shafer also has short videos on their YouTube channel, highlighting what happens on their property during all four seasons and harvest. (Courtesy of Shafer Vineyards)

Slide 4 of 16 Lemurs, flamingos and porcupines, oh my! Who knew porcupines could be so cute and that flamingos like to chat? Experience Sonoma Valley captured these critters from Safari West at their best. Stick around for a special guest appearance at the end. Up next from Experience Sonoma Valley: farm animals from Glen Ellen that are destined to turn heads. (Courtesy of Safari West)

Slide 5 of 16 While the gates to Safari West are closed, the animal keepers at the Santa Rosa wildlife preserve are sharing tidbits about its residents. Rhinos might not be known for their cute and cuddly qualities, but have you ever seen a rhino smile? Let Waldie show you his pearly whites. You won’t regret it! (Courtesy of Safari West)

Slide 6 of 16 Farm tours from your home: Virtual farm tours from Sonoma will instantly make you happier. Pigs, cows, goats – the 140 residents of local farm animal sanctuary Charlie’s Acres are hosting virtual farm tours every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions during the half-hour sessions. (Courtesy of Charlie’s Acres)

Slide 7 of 16 Take a trip off the coast: Set about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, the Farallon Islands National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1909 by President Theodore Roosevelt to protect seabirds and marine mammals. The islands are not open to the public, but you can watch birds and wildlife like California sea lions on rocky shorelines thanks to the California Academy of Sciences' webcam on Southeast Farallon Island. (Simon Rogghe / Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 16 The Southeast Farallon Islands webcam view is constantly changing, and there’s a feature that allows viewers to take turns controlling the scenic camera views. The webcam is a partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Point Blue Conservation Science, and the California Academy of Sciences. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 16 In addition to the Farallon Islands webcam, the California Academy of Sciences offers a handful of webcams that stream 24/7. There are three webcams devoted to the Academy’s resident African penguins. (Courtesy of Kathryn Whitney / California Academy of Sciences)

Slide 10 of 16 If somehow you grow tired of all that waddling, there’s even an underwater cam to watch the penguins swim. Live feeding demonstrations are held daily at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (Courtesy of Kathryn Whitney / California Academy of Sciences)

Slide 11 of 16 Listen to soothing ocean sounds: Streaming from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s ocean-view decks, watching the Monterey Bay Cam is the next best thing to actually being there. The sound of the surf and seabirds is something you could listen to all day. (Courtesy of Monterey Bay Aquarium)

Slide 12 of 16 Views change from time to time on the Monterey Bay Cam; if you watch closely you might even spot an otter or harbor seal. (Courtesy of Monterey Bay Aquarium)

Slide 13 of 16 Fly with condors and take a peek inside the nest: Live-streaming webcams help the Ventana Wildlife Society monitor endangered California condors. The Big Sur Condor Nest Cam is about to switch to a camera inside an active nest. An egg is due to hatch near the end of April. (Courtesy of See Monterey)

Slide 14 of 16 The Condor Sanctuary Cam takes viewers inside the Condor Sanctuary, two miles east of the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur. (Shutterstock)

Slide 15 of 16 Step onto the 18th green at Pebble Beach: Golfers longing to hit the links will enjoy the live view from the par-5 that curves along Stillwater Cove at Pebble Beach. (Courtesy of Pebble Beach Resorts)

