These Local Bakeries Are Offering Freshly Baked Bread via Pickup and Delivery

Cookies, Donuts and More: Get Your Sugar Fix from These Local Spots

Slide 1 of 9 Goguette Bread, Santa Rosa: Offering a variety of bread loaves and crisps, available to order online for curbside pickup. Pictures of the day’s selection of breads and baked goods are available on Goguette’s website. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. 59 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, visit Goguette Bread’s website. (John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 9 Costeaux French Bakery, Healdsburg: Essential bakery needs, breads, cakes and pastries are available for takeout from the bakery’s retail location inside Big John’s Market. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The downtown Healdsburg location is closed temporarily. Big John’s Market is located at 1345 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. 707-433-1913. For more information, visit Cousteaux’s website. (John Burgess)

Slide 3 of 9 Downtown Bakery and Creamery, Healdsburg: Pickup and delivery of various baked goods, breads and desserts is available. Same-day delivery is available in Healdsburg if orders are placed before 10 a.m. Customers should call orders in ahead of time for curbside pickup. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 308 Center Street, Healdsburg. 707-431-2719. For more visit, visit their Facebook page. (John Burgess)

Slide 4 of 9 Wild Flour Bread, Freestone: Offering takeout of a variety of breads, as well as sweet and savory scones. Open Friday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Credit or debit card payments are strongly recommended. Accepting call-in orders during business hours. 140 Bohemian Highway, Freestone. 707-874-2938. For more information, visit Wild Flour’s website. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 5 of 9 Basque Boulangerie Café, Sonoma: Offering curbside pickup of breads and rolls daily. Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. 460 1st Street E., Sonoma. 707-935-7687. For more information, visit Basque Boulangerie’s website. (Courtesy of Basque Boulangerie Café)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 9 Les Pascals Patisserie, Glen Ellen: French baguettes and flavored breads are available for curbside pickup. Preorder by phone. Open Saturdays and Sundays 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Mondays and Tuesdays 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m; Thursdays and Fridays 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 707-934-8378. For more information, visit their website. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 9 BurtoNZ Bakery, Windsor: Offering New Zealand-style artisanal breads for takeout. Ordering ahead by phone is strongly recommended to minimize contact. Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 9076 Brooks Road S., Windsor. 707-687-5455. More information and menu available on their Facebook page. (John Burgess)

Slide 8 of 9 Nightingale Breads, Forestville: Various breads available for pre-order and pickup. Orders can be placed on the website between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily and picked up two days later. Date and time for pickup can be chosen during checkout. 6665 Front Street, Forestville. 707-887-8887. For more information and to order online, click here. (Courtesy of Nightingale Breads)