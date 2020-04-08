Cookies, Donuts and More: Get Your Sugar Fix from These Local Spots

Slide 1 of 11 City Garden Doughnuts: You gotta be quick and an early bird to get these tasty donuts. Online store opens at 7:30 a.m., and favorites like the Maple Old Fashioned, bacon maple maple donut, organic strawberry and wild huckleberry sell out fast. Pickup starts at 8:30 a.m. Menu and ordering at citygardendoughnuts.com. 1200 4th St, Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of City Garden Doughnuts)

Criminal Baking Co: You'll have to plan ahead by a few days, but it's oh so worth it. This awesome little bakery has a variety of sweet choices including frozen "take and bake" cookies, scones and turnovers, along with pre-order dozen or half dozen packs of cinnamon rolls, hand pies, knish, lemon bars, brown butter brownies and The Elvis Presley — bacon, peanut butter and banana baked in a flaky pastry. Four day advance notice on all orders, criminalbaking.com. 808 Donahue St, Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Goguette Bread: Well-spaced lines have been queuing for weeks at this tasty French bakery. Selections change weekly for pickup Wednesday through Saturday. Order your sable cookies, brioche, boules and baguettes online at goguettebread.com. (Courtesy of Goguette Bread)

Moustache Baked Goods & Noble Folk: These two sweet spots have teamed up for delivery or takeout orders from their Healdsburg or Santa Rosa locations. You'll be hard-pressed to choose from key lime cherry, peanut butter mousse or espresso Mississippi mud pie, pints of ice cream (blood orange raspberry and almond cardamom are faves), cookies, cupcakes, macarons, cute cake slices, brownies or vegan cheesecake squares. Take out orders and delivery for next day (oh the torture). Order at thenoblefolk.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 11 Ice cream from Noble Folk. (Courtesy of Noble Folk)

Pascaline: We are enamored of this fantastic little French patisserie, and they're continuing to keep the sweets and cakes flowing. Orders need 24-hour lead, but you can pre-order a chocolate cake royal, with chocolate chiffon, praline crunch and dark chocolate mousse, breakfast cake, butter croissants, cookies and our fave: canneles de Bordeaux made with rum and vanilla with a tender custard center. pascaline-preorder.com. 4552 Gravenstein Hwy N. Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Pascaline)

Patisserie Angelica: Cakes, chocolates, macaron and their signature Gateau Parisian. Plus cookies, croissants, scones and their popular "take & bake" items. Full weekly menu on Wednesdays at facebook.com/ParisianDesserts. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Patisserie Angelica)

Petaluma Pie Company: Join the Community Supported Pie Program, three pies each month in your choice of sweet or savory (meat or veggie pot pies). Online ordering of their tasty strawberry rhubarb, cherry or apple pecan with salted caramel, plus hand pies, cookies and pot pies at petalumapiecompany,com. Local delivery to Petaluma with $20 order. 125 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. (Courtesy of Petaluma Pie Co)

Sift Dessert Bar: We love the idea of picking up a dozen whoopie cookies or cupcakes for a friend (and another dozen for yourself). Offering next-day pickup on all their tasty treats, including macarons, cruffles (cake truffles) and maybe a dozen specialty cupcakes for your heartbroken graduate. 404 Mendocino Ave A, Santa Rosa, siftdesserbar.com.

Sweet Scoops: Knock knock. Who's there? Your ice cream delivery! (Sorry, only if you live in the town of Sonoma). Once-weekly limited deliveries. Butter brickle, cupcake, rum raising, cookie dough and vegan thin mint are worth the wait. sweetscoopsicecream.com/delivery. 408 1st St E, Sonoma. (Courtesy of Sweet Scoops)

Two Dog Night Creamery: Pints and sundaes available for pickups in Windsor and Sebastopol. Vegan strawberry, dark chocolate peanut butter, plus the Magical Unicorn sundae with blue cotton candy ice cream, marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles and whipped cream. Hours vary, twodognight.square.site. 6760 McKinley Ave #110, Sebastopol; 9240 Old Redwood Hwy #100, Windsor. (Courtesy of Two Dog Night Creamery)