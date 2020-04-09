Chef Charlie Palmer Is Bringing Dinner and Wine to Your Kitchen

Winemaker Theresa Heredia of Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery will take part on April 30 th . The menu will be Coffee Charred Pork Tenderloin, with Brussels sprout and celery salad, reed’s pickled onions, and pecorino. garyfarrellwinery.com

As we continue to hunker down to flatten the curve, our fantastic Bay Area neighbors are doing what they do best to keep our spirits high.

Big Bottom Market co-owner and cookbook author Michael Volpatt is offering virtual cooking classes every day at 3 p.m., East Bay musician Michael Franti is encouraging us to sing and dance, and Charlie’s Acres in Sonoma is inviting us to “meet” cute farm animals.

And since we can’t lookout for him and his tidy white chef’s jacket at Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant, acclaimed chef and Healdsburg resident Charlie Palmer is bringing his cooking know-how to our kitchens.

Starting today, April 9, at 1 p.m., Palmer and Chef Scott Romano of Dry Creek Kitchen will take to social media to offer home cooks a Pigs & Pinot tutorial series.

Every Thursday throughout the month of April, the chefs will host a Sonoma winemaker for a live cooking demonstration and wine pairing on Palmer’s Instagram @chefcharliepalmer. Palmer will be going live from his home kitchen; the demonstrations are expected to last 15 to 20 minutes. Winemakers will join via a split screen to maintain social distancing.

Clay Mauritson will be on hand today to help kick things off – the dish – Cavatelli and Sweet Italian Sausage with smoked bacon, fresh ricotta and basil, paired with a 2018 Charlie Clay Russian River Pinot Noir. Hungry yet?

For the month of April, 25% of proceeds from all wine sales through the Pigs & Pinot Tutorial Series will be donated to a relief fund for Chef Charlie Palmer Collective hourly employees. Be sure to use the #pigsandpinot when you checkout.

Due to coronavirus concerns, Palmer postponed his 15th Annual Pigs & Pinot event originally scheduled for March 20-21, 2020 at Hotel Healdsburg. Pigs & Pinot features bottles from more than 60 wineries and 20+ chefs, and benefits a variety of local charities.

The tutorials scheduled for the rest of the month are worth marking on your calendar. On Thursday, April 16th, Mark McWilliams of Arista Winery will be on hand while the chefs will prepare Pork Scallopini with pan seared caramelized onion, lemon zest, and sautéed cabbage.

Diane Bucher of Bucher Winery joins the festivities on Thursday, April 23rd to dish about vino that pairs with a Pork Parmesan-Rosemary Waffle Sandwich with basil, tomato, mozzarella, and parmesan.

Last but not least, on April 30th, winemaker Theresa Heredia of Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery will lend her thoughts on what to sip with a Coffee Charred Pork Tenderloin, with Brussels sprout and celery salad, reed’s pickled onions, and pecorino.

If you want to help spread the word on Instagram, tag a friend in the comments on Palmer’s page and you’ll be entered to win a signed cookbook.