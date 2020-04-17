Get Your Meat Locally, With Pickup or Delivery

Salumiere Aaron Gilliam reaches for spicy copoa at in the display case at Thistle Meats in Petaluma. (John Burgess)

It’s more important to “meat” local than ever before. As grocery store shelves get leaner and national meat manufacturers close, many are looking more closely at Sonoma County butchers and ranchers offering beef, chicken, pork and other tasty morsels from closer to home.

“We’re a lot safer,” said Jenine Rinn of Sonoma County Meat Co.

The USDA-inspected facility does daily wash downs of their processing plant and has had stringent sanitation policies since opening in 2014.

Their meat CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) subscriptions and butcher shop has a loyal following, but like other food providers, they’re pivoting to a simpler, no-contact online ordering system to reach even more customers.

We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite local butchers so you can throw something on the grill from right here in Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Meat Co.: Order a la carte or join their meat subscription program to get additional discounts. We especially love their bacon, pork roasts and meat sticks. Order online for curbside pickup. 35 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa, sonomacountymeatco.com.

Journeyman Meat Co: Shop beef, housemade sausage, bacon and meatballs, chicken, pork, salumi pantry packs and dry-aged beef via phone or email. Find order form online. Also offering seven-day supply “Meat Up” boxes. 404 Center St., 707-395-MEAT. 404 Center St., Healdsburg, journeymanmeat.com.

Panizzera Meat Co.: Founded in 1914, this Occidental butchery was recently taken over by two young butchers who are rethinking the products while holding onto tradition. Monthly boxes, beef, chicken, grass-fed beef, sausage and salumi, lamb and goat. Curbside pickup, phone orders only, 707-874-9770, panizzerameatco.com.

Victorian Farmstead Meat Co.: Meat home delivery! Owner Adam Parks operates out of Sebastopol, selling sustainably raised chicken, beef, veal, pork and more. Check out their online store at vicfarmmeats.com.

Thistle Meats: Petaluma’s neighborhood butcher. Delivery for purchases of $50 or more. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Phone or email orders only, 707-772-5442 or email solicia@thistlemeats.com for delivery information. More details online at instagram.com/thistlemeats.com.

Lepe’s Butcher Shop: Home delivery (within 15 miles of Santa Rosa) and curbside pickup. You can order beef, lamb, seafood and poultry from this popular restaurant food service distributor. 3659 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-585-6388, Facebook.com/lepesbutchershop.

Willowside Meats: Curbside pickup or limited customers inside the store. Dry aged meats, jerky, sausage, smoked meats and more. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 3421 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa, 546-8404, willowsidemeatsllc.com.

Cattlemens Steakhouse: Custom-cut raw signature steaks for home grilling — New York strip, filet mignon, ribeye, t-bone, sirloin and more — are available for take-out. 5012 Petaluma Blvd. N., 707-763-4114, cattlemens.com/restaurants/petaluma.