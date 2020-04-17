Guy Fieri Hosting New Series Highlighting Local Restaurants

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, right, and Cesar Orozco pack bins with food to be delivered to area evacuation centers by the Salvation Army, behind the Veterans Memorial building in Santa Rosa on Thursday, October 12, 2017. (Christopher Chung)

In this photo from 2013, Guy Fieri announces his Rock N' Roll culinary tour. (PRNewsFoto/Knuckle Sandwich)

The Mayor of Flavortown is teaming up with the Mayor of Windsor for a tasty video series highlighting local restaurants open for takeout and delivery.

Meals With the Mayor(s) is a light-hearted video series that brings together celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Mayor Dominic Foppoli and Windsor restaurateurs for a tasty deep-dive into what’s on takeout and delivery menus throughout the small town of Windsor.

“We’re shining a light on restaurants that need it most right now,” said Foppoli in an introductory video released Friday.

“It’s genius,” said Fieri, who moved to Windsor in August. Though the Food Network chef has been busy fundraising millions for his Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, he said he was glad to help his friends in the local restaurant industry.



The first video features Brad Barmore and JC Adams of Kin Restaurant speaking to the Mayors about more than just food.

“I’ve known these two characters since they were washing dishes, bussing tables (and) cooking on the line,” said Fieri, introducing the longtime restaurant owners who worked for him in the days before his Food Network fame.

Watchers get a bit of insight about a curiously named pizza special, the Shinebox (spoiler alert, it’s a reference to the movie Goodfellas) while Foppoli snacks on the polenta and shortrib special delivered to his home by Barmore and Adams.

Upcoming virtual visits will include nearby Lupe’s Diner, Tisza Bistro, Flavor Burger, El Gallo Negro, Mountain Mike’s and distillery Barrel Brothers.

It’s a fun, relaxed riff that Foppoli hopes other city mayors around the country will follow. “Find whoever the most famous local celebrity in your town is,” he says.

Luckily, Windsor already did.