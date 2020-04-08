Get Your Easter Dinner from These Sonoma County Restaurants

Slide 1 of 8 Journeyman Meat Co., Healdsburg: Peter Seghesio's locally sourced butcher shop, salumeria and wine shop has Petite Wine Barrel Smoked Hams in store just in time for Easter. Shipping this week in their Meat Up Boxes, also available through local delivery and curbside pick-up. 404 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-395-6328, journeymanmeatco.com. (Courtesy of Journeyman Meat Co.)

Slide 2 of 8 Seared, Petaluma: Serving two family-style Easter dinners: Beeman Ranch Akaushi prime rib ($35 per person) with roasted shallot juice, creamy horseradish, crème fraîche mashed potatoes and spring vegetables with pecorino; and red wine-braised Sonoma leg of lamb ($32 per person) with mint salsa verde, crème fraîche mashed potatoes, spring vegetable succotash and roasted mushrooms. Both serve 3-6 people and come with a herby little gem salad as a starter and Meyer lemon and blueberry tart for dessert. Pre-order by calling 707-762-5997 by Thursday evening, 4/9. Pick up is Sunday, 2-6 p.m. petalumaseared.com. (Courtesy of Seared)

Slide 3 of 8 Catelli's, Geyserville: Sonoma Style Passover Seder Dinner and Easter Sunday Supper available for pre-order and pick up. Seder dinner includes Matzoh ball soup with Meyer lemon and garden herbs, slow roasted beet salad, candied pecan Charoset, creamy horseradish, crudité with Maldon salt to "dip," grilled local lamb loin chop with rosemary dried fig and cherry. Easter Sunday Supper includes roasted beet, candied pecan and goat cheese salad, chive biscuits , three cheese potato gratin, grilled local lamb with rosemary, dried fig and cherry compote. Order online (Easter Supper by Friday at 10 p.m. for Sunday pickup, 3-5 p.m.) 21047 Geyserville Ave, 707-857-3471, mycatellis.com . (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 4 of 8 The Spinster Sisters, Santa Rosa: On Saturday, April 11, pick up Easter in Morocco ($54), a family meal for two featuring braised lamb shank with orange and olives, steamed couscous with almonds and sultanas, smoked dates with harissa and almonds, Pink Barn Farm spinach and carrots and a Moroccan orange and cardamom cake. Order online here. Also available on Saturday is a variety of Easter fare to be picked up curbside between 1 and 4 pm. Choose your food items, like the Kimchi deviled eggs, here. 401 S A St, Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100, thespinstersisters.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 8 Dinucci's Italian Dinners, Valley Ford: Four-course Easter menu (available family-style) includes Minestrone soup with warm sourdough bread, a garden green salad, a side of pasta with Bolognese sauce and traditional Easter ham with honey and cranberry glaze, roasted red potatoes and sautéed greens. Adult Easter Baskets with 5 "boozy bunny shots" are available, too. 14485 Valley Ford Rd, 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 6 of 8 Down to Earth Cafe, Cotati: Family meals that serve 4, including short ribs with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables ($75); fried chicken with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables and Java BBQ sauce ($60); smoked pulled pork with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables and Java BBQ sauce ($55); and stuffed portobellos with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables and Romesco sauce ($55).Meals must be pre-ordered during regular business hours by this Thursday (4/9) by 4pm at 707-753-4925. Pickup/delivery times will be between 11:30-1:30 on Sunday (4/12) and are available hot or cold with reheating instructions. Appetizers, side salads and butterscotch pudding available, too. 204 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-753-4925. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 8 La Gare Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Special Easter menu features four entrees to choose from: Wild Caught Halibut Filet ($35) with shallot and white wine sauce and topped with fresh baby rock shrimp; Chicken Cordon Bleu ($32) with French ham, aged Jarlsberg, and green peppercorn sauce; Certified Angus Prime Rib ($35) with baked potato; and Leg of Lamb ($35) with garlic in a mint sauce. All dinners include creamy potato leak soup and butter lettuce salad with Dijon dressing. Place order now by calling Jackie at 707-528-4355. Curbside pickup on 4/12, 3-7 pm. 208 Wilson St, Santa Rosa, 707-528-4355, Facebook. (Courtesy of La Gare)

Slide 8 of 8 Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Easter Family Brunch ($29 per person) includes garden salad, smoked brisket, fried chicken with redeye gravy, shrimp and grits, scrambled eggs, root vegetable and Brussel sprout hash, housemade bacon, homemade biscuits with apple butter and carrot cake. Smoked, glazed and sliced Easter ham can be added to the order. Pre-order online for pick up on Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.. 8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, email questions to info@tipsroadside.com. (Heather Irwin)