Stuck at Home? Live Webcams Offer a Glimpse of Local Landscape and Wildlife

From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Monterey Bay Aquarium to the Sonoma Plaza, escape your living room via these webcams.

By now, people throughout Sonoma County are doing their best to settle into their new reality—sheltering-in-place. As non-essential businesses close their doors, we are all hunkering down to slow the spread of coronavirus. Fortunately, webcams well positioned throughout the Bay Area can keep us reminded of the beauty of our Northern California backyard and of what is waiting for us out there when the threat has passed. Click through the above gallery for details. 

Have a favorite webcam? Let us know in the comment section below.

