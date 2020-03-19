Stuck at Home? Live Webcams Offer a Glimpse of Local Landscape and Wildlife

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Webcam: The Monterey Bay Aquarium is closed, but their webcams stream on. Choose from a variety of aquatic vantage points: check out the mesmerizingly light floating, gossamer jellies ; observe mysterious kelp forest views ; or watch nimble sea otters frolicking happily in the surf. (Shutterstock)

Downtown Santa Rosa Webcam : The Old Courthouse Square Live Camera provides another relatively unknown live look. The camera offers a wide shot of the more than 100-year-old square. (Anzhelika Polyak / Shutterstock)

Downtown Sonoma Webcam: Many locals may not realize there is a live feed of the historic Sonoma Plaza—the place where the Bear Flag was first unfurled. Sonoma's webcam is located on the South East corner of the Plaza. (Ludovic Farine / Shutterstock)

UC Berkeley Peregrine Falcons Webcams : Peek into the life of a pair of peregrine falcons that call UC Berkeley’s Campanile their home. Much loved Annie and Grinnell are currently tending to three eggs. Three cameras provide nest and scenic views. Along with the webcam , you can follow along on the Cal Falcons Facebook page , and on Instagram @cal_falcons . (Courtesy of Doug Bell)

Point Arena Lighthouse Webcam : Take a trip to Mendocino County from your living room couch. 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Point Arena Lighthouse. Watch the sunrise or the sunset through the webcam : the panorama is constantly changing. On some days the sky is blue and sunny with billowy sea clouds, breakers smashing on the rocks below; on other days, a mystical fog drifts across the beach and the promontory. (Jeffrey B. Ross / Shutterstock)

Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy Webcams: The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy offers two webcams for your at-home-viewing pleasure. One is located at East Beach, Crissy Field; another cam shows views from Crissy Beach, Crissy Field. These camera views move around a bit and, more often than not, include views of the Golden Gate Bridge. (Fouzun-ma / Shutterstock)

Sea Lion Webcam: San Francisco’s Pier 39 is closed, but the sea lion webcam is hard at work. Along with sea lion close-ups, the camera provides views of the Golden Gate and the former San Francisco home of Al Capone—Alcatraz. (Courtesy of Pier 39)

By now, people throughout Sonoma County are doing their best to settle into their new reality—sheltering-in-place. As non-essential businesses close their doors, we are all hunkering down to slow the spread of coronavirus. Fortunately, webcams well positioned throughout the Bay Area can keep us reminded of the beauty of our Northern California backyard and of what is waiting for us out there when the threat has passed. Click through the above gallery for details.

Have a favorite webcam? Let us know in the comment section below.