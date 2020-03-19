25 Spectacular Photos of Spring in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 25 First day of spring in Sonoma Valley. (Nathan Westfall)

Slide 2 of 25 First day of spring in Sonoma Valley. (Nathan Westfall)

Slide 3 of 25 First day of spring in Sonoma Valley. (Nathan Westfall)

Slide 4 of 25 First day of spring in Sonoma Valley. (Nathan Westfall)

Slide 5 of 25 Spring in Petaluma. (Dana Hargitay)

Slide 6 of 25 Taking a nap at Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Charlie's Acres)

Slide 7 of 25 Chloe, Genevieve, and Dulce strike a pose at Charlie's Acres Farm Animal Sanctuary in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Charlie's Acres)

Slide 8 of 25 You can join Charlie's Acres for a virtual tour of the farm while you're practicing social distancing, unlike Hannah and Margaret here. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for tours. (Courtesy of Charlie's Acres)

Slide 9 of 25 Baby goats, named Peaches and Cream, roam the fields at SucherNova Farm, in Cotati. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 10 of 25 California poppies in bloom on the coast. (Bob Pool)

Slide 11 of 25 Flowering mustard in the Carneros region of Sonoma County. (Alexandra Latypova)

Slide 12 of 25 Wildflowers line a trail at Bodega Head above Bodega Bay in Sonoma Coast State Park. (Ken Schulze)

Slide 13 of 25 Yellow poppies on a bluff above the ocean in Sonoma Coast State Park. (Ken Schulze)

Slide 14 of 25 Hiking trail across coastal meadow full of wildflowers in Bodega Head. (Ken Schulze)

Slide 15 of 25 A countryside view in springtime in Sonoma. (Timothy S. Allen)

Slide 16 of 25 Spring vineyards in Sonoma County. (Gary Saxe)

Slide 17 of 25 Malisa Bruno turns a cartwheel while frolicking in a field of mustard at the Brown Farm in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 18 of 25 Spring sky lupines create a carpet of color at the Sonoma Valley Regional Park in Glen Ellen. (Kent Porter)

Slide 19 of 25 Apple trees blossom in an orchard along Bodega Highway, at Spring Hill School Road, west of Sebastopol. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 20 of 25 Daffodils cover the hillside leading to the Family Wineries Tasting Rooms in the Dry Creek Valley. (John Burgess)

Slide 21 of 25 Woolly Sunflower blooms in a garden designed by April Owens, executive director of the Habitat Corridor Project, at the home of Niessa and Steve Diehl in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 22 of 25 Tulips in bloom at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery, near Healdsburg. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 23 of 25 Plum trees in bloom in a vineyard on a stretch of Old Redwood Highway between Limerick Lane and Highway 101. (Ron Koeberer)

Slide 25 of 25 A spring storm roils the sky over Pepperwood Preserve (Kent Porter)