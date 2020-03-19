Craft Cocktail Hand Sanitizer Now Available From Local Distillery

The craft cocktail-inspired hand sanitizers from Prohibition Spirits Distillery are available in four scents: Key Lime Margarita, Old Fashioned, Pina Colada, and (not pictured) Lemon Drop Martini. The alcohol content is 70%. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

Amy and Fred Groth, founders of Prohibition Spirits Distillery and HelloCello, are receiving orders for their hand sanitizers from across the United States. They hope to also sell the product in local businesses that are remaining open. Photo taken at their distillery on Thursday, January 24, 2013 in Sonoma, California. (Beth Schlanker)

Orders for hand sanitizers and other assorted spirits can be placed ahead of time, online or by phone. Drive-through, pickup is available at Prohibition Spirits Distillery, weekdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.. 21877 8th Street East, Sonoma, 707-721-6390, prohibition-spirits.com.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a hand sanitizer shortage, so Prohibition Spirits Distillery in Sonoma is now producing craft cocktail-inspired hand sanitizers along with its spirits. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

From Limoncello and whiskey to hand sanitizer — Prohibition Spirits Distillery is helping fill the shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. The family-owned Sonoma distillery is now producing and selling craft cocktail hand sanitizers along with its popular spirits.

After hearing about the hand sanitizer shortage, Prohibition Spirits distiller and owner Fred Groth took a look at a bottle of sanitizer he had and noticed the main ingredient was alcohol. He got online and, following a formula recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, had the first lot of craft cocktail hand sanitizer ready on March 5.

“We had all the ingredients on hand. Alcohol, glycerin and essential oils and scents,” said Groth, who owns Prohibition Spirits Distillery with his wife Amy. “We had bottles from other projects and made labels we printed at home. Understanding alcohol, and having everything we needed, it was an easy transition.”

The couple sold about 800 bottles during the first week.

“It was really just a fun passion project in the beginning,” said Groth. “I had no idea of the need and demand.”

Craft Cocktail Hand Sanitizers come in four scents: Key Lime Margarita, Old Fashioned, Pina Colada, and Lemon Drop Martini. The alcohol content is 70%. (The CDC has advised hand sanitizer must contain at least 60% alcohol.)

“I wanted to have scents that were enjoyable and reminded me of the pleasures of alcohol. Drinking not cleaning,” said Groth.

The tasting room at Cornerstone Sonoma is currently closed, but drive-up service is available at the distillery, located at 21877 8th Street East in Sonoma, weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. The craft cocktail hand sanitizers come in 2-ounce spray bottles and cost $6 each. Along with hand sanitizer, Prohibition Spirits Distillery has about 40 types of spirits for sale. Orders are being accepted online. Free shipping is available for purchases of more than $100.

The Distillery is also working on getting the hand sanitizer onto shelves in other local businesses that are still open.

“As a small, local, family business, we need support. We need people to shop and buy locally and try to keep a sense of normalcy,” said Groth.

Know of any other local businesses getting creative to keep going and helping the community? Let us know in the comment section below.