These Local Bookstores Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Paperbacks Unlimited, Santa Rosa: Sonoma County's oldest bookseller is taking email inquiries about their current stock of used paperbacks. Purchases will be put in a cart and placed curbside for pickup. 625 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, 707-539-8102, paperbks@sonic.net , paperbacksunlimited.net . (Courtesy photo)

Readers' Books, Sonoma: Andy Weinberger's bookstore and gathering place just-off-the-plaza in Sonoma will take phone orders for books, puzzles and cards for curbside delivery. Website orders will ship. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. daily, 130 E Napa St, Sonoma, 707-939-1779, bookshop.org/shop/readersbooks . (Robbi Pengelly)

Twice Told Books, Guerneville: Guerneville’s long time bookstore under new ownership offers local same-day delivery. Call or email to order current new and used stock including games and journals. Orders via their website will ship. 14045 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-1479, 2TBooksGville@gmail.com , bookshop.org/shop/TwiceToldBooks .

Treehorn Books, Santa Rosa: This Santa Rosa store specializes in used books, offering out-of-print hardbacks and collectible books, but also sells some new titles. Books can be purchased over the phone during open hours and picked up curbside or delivered. A popular request right now? Plague-related titles like Earth Abides and Journal of the Plague, according to Treehorn bookseller Grant Hotaling. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m, Monday through Friday, 625 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-596-3845, treehorn.com . (Erik Castro)

Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol: Sonoma County’s biggest independent bookseller is offering curbside pickup from their Sebastopol location. Call during open hours or email to arrange pickup. Shop their website to have books delivered, and check out their robust speaker series, which continues online. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m., 707-823-2618, sebastopol@copperbook.com , copperfieldsbooks.com . (John Burgess)

Levin & Company Community Booksellers, Healdsburg: This family-owned bookstore in Healdsburg offers excellent online browsing and will answer your calls and emails daily to arrange curbside pickup or free local delivery. Check out the “browse” category on their website to see hundreds of titles currently on the store’s shelves and tables. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, 306 Center St. Healdsburg, 707-433-1118, levinco@sonic.net , levinbooks.com . (Beth Schlanker)

The shelter-in-place orders due to Covid-19 have drastically changed how we spend our free time. Many of our favorite pastimes — spending time at the beach, in restaurants and cafes — have suddenly vanished. One activity that remains, however, and that even seems to have increased in popularity during the pandemic is reading. Perhaps because it helps us relax and allows us to escape the current crisis, at least for a moment.

But with bookstore browsing and next-day delivery no longer available to us, we need to find alternate ways to access books. While firing up the e-reader or downloading titles onto the computer or smartphone is one option, many of us might want to take a break from screens. Thanks to Sonoma County’s stalwart booksellers, we can still get our hands on paperbacks and hardcovers: several are now offering curbside pickup and delivery during limited hours. Click through the above gallery for details.

Barnes and Noble in Santa Rosa is closed. You can order online for delivery. Are you a local bookseller offering curbside pickup or delivery? Send us an email and we will add you to the list.