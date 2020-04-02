Six issues | One Great Price

How To Help: Fundraising Campaigns for Local Restaurants

Many restaurants, bars, food producers and coffeehouses are setting up GoFundMe pages to help staff and small business owners stay afloat.

Facing challenging times, many local businesses — restaurants, bars, food producers and coffeehouses — are setting up GoFundMe pages to help staff and small business owners stay afloat.

As with any fundraising campaign, please spend some time reading the information and looking into where the funds are going before donating. We’ve done our best to verify these as legitimate with GoFundMe staff. Want to add a fundraiser? Let us know in the comments below.

Restaurants

Coffee Houses

Food Producers

Bars, Distilleries & Tap Rooms

And providing food for health care personnel

