How To Help: Fundraising Campaigns for Local Restaurants

Crooks Coffee in Santa Rosa has organized a GoFundMe campaign. "Although we’re proud to call ourselves a successful, independent small business, Crooks simply hasn’t had the time to generate enough profits to endure an economic slowdown of this degree. Crooks Coffee is now the primary source of income for our family’s four households and eight employees." (Christopher Chung)

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized on behalf of Volo Chocolate in Windsor. "We could all use a mood booster right now, especially Jeff and Susan Mall, the owners of Volo Chocolate, a Sonoma County favorite. They’ve been supplying Windsor with happy-inducing chocolate bars for the past five years, and right now, they’re one of the many small businesses in California impacted by COVID-19." (Heather Irwin)

Flying Goat Coffee has started a Barista Relief Fund. "We, the staff of Flying Goat Coffee, have been proud to serve our community for over 25 years ... we decided to close our doors to the public Tuesday, March 17th because of the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 epidemic ... We are now asking for the generosity of our community to help us in this time of uncertainty and need. (Kelly Puleio)

GoFundMe COVID-19 Small Business Relief is organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of El Huerto of Sonoma, owned and operated by Adrian and Susan Olvera. (Chris Hardy)

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized on behalf of Brew Coffee and Beer in Santa Rosa. "For five years, Alisse and Jess have been building a Sonoma County family through their cafe ... They have created a thriving gathering place, home to community events, dance parties, concerts, and fundraisers. They are now in need of help from the community they have graciously served for years."

Facing challenging times, many local businesses — restaurants, bars, food producers and coffeehouses — are setting up GoFundMe pages to help staff and small business owners stay afloat.

As with any fundraising campaign, please spend some time reading the information and looking into where the funds are going before donating. We’ve done our best to verify these as legitimate with GoFundMe staff. Want to add a fundraiser? Let us know in the comments below.

Restaurants

Coffee Houses

Food Producers

Bars, Distilleries & Tap Rooms

And providing food for health care personnel