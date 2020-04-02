How To Help: Fundraising Campaigns for Local Restaurants

Facing challenging times, many local businesses — restaurants, bars, food producers and coffeehouses — are setting up GoFundMe pages to help staff and small business owners stay afloat.
As with any fundraising campaign, please spend some time reading the information and looking into where the funds are going before donating. We’ve done our best to verify these as legitimate with GoFundMe staff. Want to add a fundraiser? Let us know in the comments below.
Restaurants
- Help Healdsburg Bar & Grill staff in need!
- Help Petaluma’s Ray’s Deli & Tavern
- Fig Family Emergency Fund (Girl and the Fig)
- Pizza Gourmet Relief Fund
- Papas & Pollo Relief Fund
- Sunny’s Boba Relief Fund
- Singletree Cafe Workers Fund
- Support Creekside Cafe
- Support El Huerto of Sonoma
- Support for Papas and Pollos
Coffee Houses
- Brew Coffee & Beer
- Flying Goat Coffee Barista Relief Fund
- A’Roma Roaster Staff Relief Fund
- Crooks Coffee is here to STAY